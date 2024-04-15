FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the club has signed forward Arttu Hyry to a two-year entry-level contract. The contract will begin in the 2024-25 season.
Stars sign Arttu Hyry to a two-year entry-level contract
Hyry, 23, recorded 31 points (14-17—31) and had a +19 rating in 55 regular-season games for Kärpät in Liiga during the 2023-24 regular season. Among team leaders, Hyry ranked third in goals (14), fifth in points and seventh in assists (17). Hyry also added three goals (3-0—3) in 11 playoff contests for Kärpät.
A native of Oulu, Finland, Hyry registered 53 points (27-26—53) in 147 career regular-season games with Kärpät from 2020-24 and five goals (5-0—5) in 22 postseason appearances.
The 6-foot-2, 209-pound forward was undrafted before signing with the Stars.