Stars sign Arttu Hyry to a two-year entry-level contract

Hyry, 23, recorded 31 points (14-17—31) and had a +19 rating in 55 regular-season games for Kärpät in Liiga during the 2023-24 regular season. Among team leaders, Hyry ranked third in goals (14), fifth in points and seventh in assists (17). Hyry also added three goals (3-0—3) in 11 playoff contests for Kärpät.