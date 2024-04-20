Stars recall Derrick Pouliot and Matt Murray from Texas

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound defenseman has recorded a total of 213 points (45-168—213) in 340 career AHL games with Texas, San Jose, Henderson, Lehigh Valley, San Antonio and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Pouliot made his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 20, 2014 and has since appeared in 226 NHL games over the course of nine seasons, posting 54 points (8-46—54) with Pittsburgh, Vancouver, St. Louis, Vegas, Seattle, San Jose and Dallas.