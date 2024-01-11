Stars loan goaltender Matt Murray to Texas

Murray has fashioned an 8-4-1 record with a 2.86 GAA, .908 SV% and one shutout in 13 appearances with Texas this season. He earned his fifth career AHL shutout on Nov. 4, 2023 with a 4-0 Texas victory at Iowa and recorded wins in each of his four starts (4-0-0) from Nov. 10-29, 2023.