Stars loan Mavrik Bourque to Texas

Bourque made his NHL debut with the Stars on April 6 against the Chicago Blackhawks, logging two shots in 10:56 minutes of ice time. The 22-year-old has appeared in 66 games with the Texas Stars this season and leads all AHL skaters with 72 points (26-46—72). Bourque also leads Texas and shares second in the league with 46 assists, and he ranks second on the club and shares 11th in the league with 26 goals. With teammates Matěj Blümel and Logan Stankoven, Bourque represented the Central Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose.