Stars loan Mavrik Bourque to Texas

The 22-year-old made his NHL debut with the Stars on April 6 against the Chicago Blackhawks, logging two shots in 10:56 minutes of ice time

2568x1444_loan_mavrik_040724
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Mavrik Bourque to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Bourque made his NHL debut with the Stars on April 6 against the Chicago Blackhawks, logging two shots in 10:56 minutes of ice time. The 22-year-old has appeared in 66 games with the Texas Stars this season and leads all AHL skaters with 72 points (26-46—72). Bourque also leads Texas and shares second in the league with 46 assists, and he ranks second on the club and shares 11th in the league with 26 goals. With teammates Matěj Blümel and Logan Stankoven, Bourque represented the Central Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose.

The Plessisville, Quebec native has appeared in 142 games with the Texas Stars over three seasons and has recorded 124 points (47-77—124). He made his AHL debut on May 6, 2021 and went on to post five points (1-4—5) in six games with Texas in 2020-21. He played his first full professional season in 2022-23, earning 47 points (20-27—47) in 70 regular-season games and adding four points (1-3—4) in eight Calder Cup Playoff games.

The 5-foot-10, 191-pound forward was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (30th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

