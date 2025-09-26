Stars keep perfect start to preseason rolling in comeback win over Wild
After falling behind early, Dallas leaned on goalie Casey DeSmith as well as its top line en route to a four-goal third period to secure the 5-2 win
He could be even bigger this year.
The Dallas backup goalie went 14-8-2 in helping the Stars post the fifth best record in the league. He and Jake Oettinger each had 2.59 GAAs – making a statement about how the Stars played team defense – but DeSmith had a better save percentage at .915 (to .909 for Oettinger).
“He’s one of the best goalies in the league, so we’re lucky to have him,” said Oettinger. “I think it’s great that we both are working together to help the team every game. It’s a big advantage.”
DeSmith has bounced around a bit, but he seems to have found a home. He said he feels he’s in a good place at age 34.
“I’ve gained confidence here,” DeSmith said. “Obviously, you have ups and downs, but there has been more good than bad here.”
DeSmith played Thursday in a preseason game at Minnesota and won 5-2. He gave up two goals 10 seconds apart in the first period to the Wild’s top line, and then shut it down the rest of the way to allow Dallas to mount a comeback. He faced just 20 shots on goal and said he likes the way the Stars play - both last season and under new coach Glen Gulutzan.
“It’s great playing behind a team like this, a team that’s really confident as a group and has attention to detail,” DeSmith said. “We have great defensemen, we play great defense. They make it easy on the goalies.”
DeSmith played previously for Vancouver and Pittsburgh, and said moving to Dallas was a great step in his career. He helped the Stars to the Western Conference Final, in large part because he provides emotional support for Oettinger.
“This is the best goalie room,” DeSmith said of Oettinger and goalie coach Jeff Reese. “You have to enjoy coming to the rink, and we really do. I’m honestly excited to see Otter and Reeser every day. We’re excited to get on the ice, we’re excited to bounce ideas off one another. It’s fun.”
If you watch the two netminders during a game, the admiration is tangible. Each visits the bench during timeouts, and their conversations are lively.
“I love the visits at the bench,” DeSmith said. “That’s one of the best parts of the game. When he visits me, I hope I can help him. I know when I go over, he always has something to say to calm me down or keep me in the game.”
Asked if he had any stories he could retell, DeSmith shrugged.
“There’s just chemistry there,” he said. “I can’t give you any specifics, but we always know what to say.”
The Stars on Thursday looked similar to last year’s team. They got behind early, received a few big saves from the goalie, and then came storming back in the third period. Wyatt Johnston scored twice to tie the game, and then Mavrik Bourque and Justin Hryckowian gave Dallas the lead. That trio played very well together, and that’s a good sign after it was reported that captain Jamie Benn will miss at least four weeks because of surgery for a collapsed lung. Bourque was already in the running to possibly take minutes in the top six, and now Hryckowian should get a chance to make the opening night roster as well. The 24-year-old signed with the Stars as a free agent in 2024 and was named the AHL Rookie of the Year last season with 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 67 games.
“We’ll have to have guys step up,” Gulutzan said of the Benn injury. “There are lots of guys who can play. That’s part of it, guys getting opportunities.”
The Stars are now a perfect 3-0-0 in preseason and will play at St. Louis on Saturday.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.