Stars keep perfect start to preseason rolling in comeback win over Wild

The Stars on Thursday looked similar to last year’s team. They got behind early, received a few big saves from the goalie, and then came storming back in the third period. Wyatt Johnston scored twice to tie the game, and then Mavrik Bourque and Justin Hryckowian gave Dallas the lead. That trio played very well together, and that’s a good sign after it was reported that captain Jamie Benn will miss at least four weeks because of surgery for a collapsed lung. Bourque was already in the running to possibly take minutes in the top six, and now Hryckowian should get a chance to make the opening night roster as well. The 24-year-old signed with the Stars as a free agent in 2024 and was named the AHL Rookie of the Year last season with 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 67 games.