Dallas Stars Foundation to host 25th Annual Casino Night

The event, presented by DEX Imaging, features Dallas Stars players, coaches, front office executives, staff members and personalities serving as casino dealers at tables throughout the evening

CasinoNightInviteFinal_2568x1444_noredirect
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars Foundation will hold the 25th Annual Casino Night presented by DEX Imaging on Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 7-11 p.m. at Comerica Center to support the charitable causes of the Dallas Stars Foundation. The event features Dallas Stars players, coaches, front office executives, staff members and personalities serving as casino dealers at tables throughout the evening.

Dallas Stars Victory Club Members will receive a special presale via email on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. as an added benefit. Tickets for the general public go on sale that day at 3 p.m. at DallasStars.com/CasinoNight.

“We are excited to celebrate the Silver Anniversary of Casino Night and make this year’s edition the best one yet,” Dallas Stars Vice President of Community Relations and Dallas Stars Foundation Chelsea Livingston said. “Casino Night is one of our most popular and successful events and the money raised makes a huge impact in the North Texas community.”

Guests will be treated to a buffet from III Forks, soft drinks from Dr Pepper, along with a diamond bar provided by Mariloff. Additional beverages will be provided by Anheuser-Busch, Bacardi, New Amsterdam, among others. All attendees will receive gift bags with assorted spirits and gifts from our sponsors.

Through events like Casino Night, the Dallas Stars Foundation has contributed more than $12 million back to the community through financial grants, scholarships, programs and in-kind donations. For more information about the 25th Annual Casino Night presented by DEX Imaging, please visit DallasStars.com/CasinoNight.

About the Dallas Stars Foundation

The heart of the Dallas Stars Foundation is to invest in our communities by creating unique programs that nurture and enrich the lives of those in need.

