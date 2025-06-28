Jim Nill era: Stars general manager makes NHL history

Coach search continues:

The Stars announced the firing of coach Pete DeBoer on June 6 and continue to search for his replacement. GM Jim Nill said Friday night that he continues to interview candidates.

“We’re getting it narrowed down,” Nill said. “I’m not going to put a timeframe on it. We’ve got July 1 coming; there’s a lot of work to be done. Whoever is going to be the coach is going to have to hire some staff, as we’ve seen we’ve had some people leave for different reasons. So, lots of work to be done. As soon as we can, but I’m not going to rush it.”