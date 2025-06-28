FRISCO, Texas -- The National Hockey League announced today that Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill has received the 2024-25 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, marking the third consecutive season that he has captured the annual award that recognizes the work of the top general manager in the NHL. Nill has now captured the award more than any other general manager in NHL history.
Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill wins 2024-25 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award
This marks the third consecutive season that Nill has captured the annual award, becoming the first general manager in NHL history to do so
Nill was surprised by his family, who presented the trophy to him at the team’s annual scouting dinner on Thursday night prior to the 2025 NHL Draft.
"I’d like to congratulate Jim on this incredible achievement,” said Dallas Stars Owner and Governor Tom Gaglardi. "Capturing the award for three consecutive seasons speaks to the diligence and boldness of Jim and his staff. Our window for championship contention continues to be wide open thanks to his ability to not only draft and develop but take advantage of opportunities to add key pieces via free agency or trade. Beyond being a tremendous general manager, Jim is a great person and is highly respected across our League. I couldn’t ask for a better individual to represent the Dallas Stars organization.”
The 2024-25 regular season marked Nill's 12th campaign as the club's general manager. The Stars posted 106 points with a record of 50-26-6, finishing fifth overall in the NHL. Dallas advanced the Western Conference Final for the third-straight campaign, marking the second time in franchise history that the club has accomplished this feat (other: 1998 – 2000). During his three-year reign as General Manager of the Year, the Stars lead the entire NHL with 327 points in the regular season and rank fourth with 149 wins. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the club’s 29 wins trail only Florida (45) and Edmonton (35) for the most wins in postseason play and rank third in total games played (56) over that span.
Nill began the 2024-25 campaign by locking down goaltender Jake Oettinger to an eight-year contract extension, solidifying the Stars crease for the foreseeable future with one of the best young netminders in the NHL. In March, he pulled off the blockbuster trade of the season by adding dynamic forward Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes and inked him to an eight-year contract extension. Additionally, he locked up then 21-year-old forward Wyatt Johnston to a five-year contract extension. He also extended forward Sam Steel and bolstered the Stars for the postseason with the acquisition of forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci.
During Nill's tenure, the Stars have amassed a record of 505-327-113 and have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in eight seasons (2013-14, 2015-16, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25), reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 and the Western Conference Final on four occasions (2020, 2023, 2024, 2025). He received his first nomination for the General Manager of the Year Award in 2015-16 after the Stars finished at the top of the Western Conference in the regular season. He was nominated for the second time following the 2019-20 season in which the Stars went to the Stanley Cup Final before falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a six-game series.
ABOUT THE JIM GREGORY GENERAL MANAGER OF THE YEAR AWARD
An annual award presented to recognize the work of the top general manager in the NHL. Voting is conducted among the 32 NHL general managers and a panel of NHL executives and print and broadcast media at the conclusion of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The award was first presented in 2010. It was renamed the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award during the 2019-20 season to honor the longtime NHL executive.