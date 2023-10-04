FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today the game day schedule for the club’s regular-season opener on Thursday, Oct. 12 against the St. Louis Blues.
Stars announce schedule for 2023-24 home opener
The club’s regular-season opener on Thursday, Oct. 12 will feature the Victory Green Carpet Walk
Prior to the game, the 2023-24 Dallas Stars team will take part in the Victory Green Carpet Walk presented by Toyota on PNC Plaza, located to the south of American Airlines Center. The current roster and coaching staff are scheduled to begin walking the carpet at approximately 3:30 p.m., and fans will have the opportunity to welcome them into the arena. The pregame event is free and open to the public. Fans can start lining up to watch the carpet walk beginning at 2:30 p.m. The Lexus Garage will open at noon, while Comerica Garage and Lots A, D, E and M will open at 2:30 p.m. for fans arriving early for the Victory Green Carpet Walk presented by Toyota on PNC Plaza.
The team will also host Party on PNC Plaza following the Victory Green Carpet Walk. Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will feature live music from Fort Worth's electro-pop-dub duo Yokyo, Stars 360 photo booth and plenty of giveaways.
The doors to American Airlines Center will open at 5:30 p.m. and fans will receive an LED bracelet courtesy of Bud Light to take part in a special enhanced pregame show. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. to take part in the interactive pregame show. Early arriving fans on Saturday night will also receive a 2023-24 magnet schedule courtesy of Ticketmaster.
Additionally, Texas Radio Hall of Famer Norm Hitzges is scheduled to take part in the ceremonial puck drop between the Stars and Blues. Hitzges retired from Sportsradio 1310 and 96.7 FM The Ticket this summer after spending 20 years with the station and 48 years on the radio airwaves in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Bally Sports Southwest will provide complete coverage of the opening night festivities beginning at 6:30 p.m. Color analyst Daryl "Razor" Reaugh and play-by-play announcer Josh Bogorad will call the action on Bally Sports Southwest and Sportsradio 1310 and 96.7 FM The Ticket. Fans are invited to join Bruce LeVine and Owen Newkirk in the Modelo Gold Lion Bar & Grill inside American Airlines Center and listen to their postgame analysis on The Ticket.