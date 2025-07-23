FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Selection Committee announced today their election of Ralph Strangis and Joe Nieuwendyk as the 2025 class of the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame. Strangis was selected as part of the Builder Category and Nieuwendyk was selected as part of the Player Category. Now in its fourth year, the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame seeks to recognize players and/or staff members who have positively impacted the Dallas Stars franchise in such a way that their contributions cannot be overlooked.
Dallas Stars announce Ralph Strangis and Joe Nieuwendyk as 2025 inductees to the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame
Strangis and Nieuwendyk will be officially inducted at the fourth annual Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala at Gilley's Dallas South Side Ballroom on Sunday, Nov. 16
Strangis and Nieuwendyk will be officially inducted during the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Weekend from Nov. 14-16. Both inductees will participate in a ceremonial puck drop prior to the Dallas Stars game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Nov. 15 (7 p.m. CT). The weekend will conclude with the fourth annual Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala presented by Truist at Gilley's Dallas South Side Ballroom on Sunday, Nov. 16, which will honor the inductees and feature a live concert performance presented by Grey Goose with a musical artist to be announced at a later date.
“On behalf of the Committee, I’d like to officially welcome Joe Nieuwendyk and Ralph Strangis into the 2025 class of the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame,” said Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. “Joe is not only one of the best players to ever wear a Dallas Stars sweater, but one of the greats in NHL history. He was known as a consistent playoff performer during his time with the club and is the only Conn Smythe trophy-winner in franchise history.”
“Moving down to Texas with the franchise in 1993, Ralph quickly endeared himself to our fanbase and was a huge part of the fabric of our team for decades. His voice is connected to many of our club’s biggest moments and his passion for the game has been invaluable in growing hockey in the Lone Star State."
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Dallas Stars Foundation. Tickets for the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala presented by Truist can be purchased here.
About Ralph Strangis:
Strangis is the longest tenured play-by-play broadcaster in Dallas Stars franchise history, moving with the team when it relocated from Minnesota. Overall, he spent 25 years total with the organization, including 22 years in Dallas. During his time with the Stars, Ralph touched many areas of the organization and was key in numerous organizational initiatives. He took over as the lead play-by-play announcer during the 1995-96 season and was the voice of numerous iconic calls in team history including Brett Hull’s goal in the third overtime to clinch the 1999 Stanley Cup, Mike Modano’s US-born goals record breaking tally and Brenden Morrow’s Cinco De Morrow goal. During his time with the team, the seven-time Lone Star Emmy Award-winner formed one of the best duos in the NHL broadcasting community alongside Daryl “Razor” Reaugh.
About Joe Nieuwendyk:
Acquired via trade from the Calgary Flames on December 19, 1995, Nieuwendyk spent nearly seven seasons with the Dallas Stars and recorded 340 points (178-162 —340) in 442 regular-season games. He recorded 21 points (11-10 —21) in 23 contests during the 1999 Stanley Cup Playoffs and captured the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is awarded annually to the most valuable player for his team in the playoffs. He finished the 1999 postseason ranked first in goals (11) and game-winning goals (6), while also ranking third in points (21) and ninth in assists (10). In total, he amassed 40 points (25-15—40) in 61 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Stars. Among all-time franchise postseason leaders, he shares first in overtime goals (3) and second in game-winning goals (9). He also ranks 11th in goals (25) and 21st in points (40). After his playing career, Nieuwendyk served as the general manager of the club from May 2009 – April 2013.
About the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame:
The Dallas Stars Hall of Fame recognizes players and/or staff members who have positively impacted the Dallas Stars Hockey Club in such a way that their contributions cannot be overlooked. The two categories of the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame are Player (Skater/Goaltender) and Builder (Executive Level Staff or Coach). A maximum of one Player and one Builder are eligible for selection in any election period and there is no requirement that the maximum of either category is reached in any given election period.
Players must demonstrate exceptional attributes in the areas of playing ability, sportsmanship, character and contributions to the Dallas Stars Hockey Club, while builders are evaluated on their demonstration of exceptional attributes in coaching, managerial or executive ability, or ability in another significant off-ice role, sportsmanship, character and contributions to the Dallas Stars Hockey Club and to the game of hockey in general.
Any player who had their number retired by the Dallas Stars Hockey Club received immediate inclusion into the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame without consideration by the Selection Committee. Similarly, all owners of the Dallas Stars Hockey Club received automatic induction as Builders without consideration by the Selection Committee.
For a complete breakdown of Hall of Fame election procedures and additional information on the selection process, please visit DallasStars.com/HallofFame.
The Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Selection Committee includes Tom Gaglardi (Dallas Stars Owner and Governor), Brad Alberts (Dallas Stars President and CEO), Lia Assimakopoulos (Dallas Morning News), Taylor Baird (NHL.com), Matt Bowman (Dallas Stars Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer), Tim Cowlishaw (Dallas Morning News), Elliotte Friedman (Sportsnet), Mike Heika (DallasStars.com), Bruce LeVine (The Ticket), Jim Lites (Dallas Stars HOF Member), Daryl Reaugh (Victory+), Rob Scichili (Tony Fay Public Relations) and Dan Stuchal (Dallas Stars Chief Operations Officer, StarCenters and Multisport).