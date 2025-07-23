Dallas Stars announce Ralph Strangis and Joe Nieuwendyk as 2025 inductees to the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame

About Joe Nieuwendyk:

Acquired via trade from the Calgary Flames on December 19, 1995, Nieuwendyk spent nearly seven seasons with the Dallas Stars and recorded 340 points (178-162 —340) in 442 regular-season games. He recorded 21 points (11-10 —21) in 23 contests during the 1999 Stanley Cup Playoffs and captured the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is awarded annually to the most valuable player for his team in the playoffs. He finished the 1999 postseason ranked first in goals (11) and game-winning goals (6), while also ranking third in points (21) and ninth in assists (10). In total, he amassed 40 points (25-15—40) in 61 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Stars. Among all-time franchise postseason leaders, he shares first in overtime goals (3) and second in game-winning goals (9). He also ranks 11th in goals (25) and 21st in points (40). After his playing career, Nieuwendyk served as the general manager of the club from May 2009 – April 2013.