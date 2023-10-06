FRISCO, Texas -- North Texas native Casey Donahew will headline the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala presented by Truist on Sunday, Oct. 22. Hosted by the Dallas Stars Foundation, the event will take place at Gilley’s South Side Ballroom in Dallas at 6 p.m. The concert celebration, presented by Grey Goose, will begin at 8:30 PM.
Casey Donahew to headline Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala
The event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 22 at Gilley’s South Side Ballroom in Dallas at 6:00 PM
Limited general admission tickets for the Casey Donahew concert are on-sale now at DallasStars.com/Gala.
"Casey has been a mainstay in the Texas music scene for years and is known for the energy he brings every time he steps onto the stage," said Marty Turco, President of the Dallas Stars Foundation. "He is a passionate Stars fan and thus the perfect artist to help celebrate the inductions of Ken Hitchcock and Ed Belfour into the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame."
The event will honor the second class of the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame, while benefiting the Dallas Stars Foundation Legacy Project, St. Philip’s School and Community Center.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for the Volkswagen Walk of Fame, which will feature current Stars Hall of Fame members and this year's inductees Hitchcock and Belfour. The Volkswagen Walk of Fame will begin at 5:00 PM.
The induction gala and ceremony will take place prior to the concert and general admission guests will be able to see the ceremony live in the South Side Ballroom. Following the ceremony, Casey Donahew will take the main stage for the public concert.
About the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame
The Dallas Stars Hall of Fame recognizes players and/or staff members who have positively impacted the Dallas Stars Hockey Club in such a way that their contributions cannot be overlooked. The two categories of the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame are Player (Skater/Goaltender) and Builder (Executive Level Staff or Coach). A maximum of one Player and one Builder are eligible for selection in any election period and there is no requirement that the maximum of either category is reached in any given election period. Any player who had their number retired by the Dallas Stars Hockey Club received immediate inclusion into the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame without consideration by the Selection Committee. Similarly, all owners of the Dallas Stars Hockey Club received automatic induction as Builders without consideration by the Selection Committee.
For a complete breakdown of Hall of Fame election procedures and additional information on the selection process, please visit DallasStars.com/HallofFame.
About Casey Donahew
Burleson born, Texas country music sensation, Casey Donahew, with light up the stage with a special performance for this year’s Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala. Over the last 20 years, Casey has racked up 23 #1 singles, and become a national headliner, playing coast-to-coast selling out venues across the country. Donahew has released ten independent albums to critical and commercial acclaim. Donahew was recently awarded a “Casey Donahew Day” by the city of Fort Worth for his musical success and his philanthropic achievements in the DFW area.