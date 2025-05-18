Dallas Stars advance to the 2025 Western Conference Final with a Game 6 win over Winnipeg Jets

Dallas will face the Edmonton Oilers in the upcoming round beginning Wednesday, May 21 at 7:00 PM CT at American Airlines Center

25_Playoffs_Advance-R2_WEB
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars have advanced to the 2025 Western Conference Final with a victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 6, winning the series 4-2. Dallas will face the Edmonton Oilers in the upcoming round.

Tickets for the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center are on sale now and available at DallasStars.com/Tickets. The 2025 playoffs at American Airlines Center will be presented by 7-Eleven, Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts and KIA.

25_Playoff_WCFSchedule-EDM_1080x1350 1

Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket will broadcast all Stars playoff games featuring the duo of Josh Bogorad and Daryl "Razor" Reaugh. The Stars pre- and postgame show hosted by Bruce LeVine and Michael Dixon will provide fans with in-depth analysis prior to the game, during intermissions and postgame reaction following the game.

Prior to every Stars home game during the postseason, fans are invited to attend Party on PNC Plaza. The event will begin two hours prior to puck drop for each home game on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center. Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will feature a concert series, presented by Jack Daniel's. Other sponsor activations include a KIA vehicle display, along with games and promotional items from the Dallas Stars Street Squad. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early to receive LED wristbands, courtesy of Bud Light.

As details become available on playoff schedule, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com/Playoffs.

