Stars advance to the 2024 Western Conference Final with win over Avalanche

With a 2-1 double-overtime victory over Colorado in Game 6, Dallas will face the winner of the Vancouver-Edmonton series in the upcoming round

2568x1444_Advance_R2
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars have advanced to the 2024 Western Conference Final with a 2-1 double-overtime victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6, winning the series 4-2. Making its third trip to the Western Conference Final in five seasons, Dallas will face the winner of the Vancouver-Edmonton series in the upcoming round (dates/times TBD). The 2024 playoffs at American Airlines Center are presented by 7-Eleven, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, Higginbotham Insurance and KIA, with supporting partner Bud Light.

Tickets for the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center are on sale now and available at DallasStars.com/Tickets.

Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket is broadcasting all Stars playoff games featuring the duo of Josh Bogorad and Daryl "Razor" Reaugh. Bruce LeVine and Owen Newkirk host the pre- and postgame shows, providing fans with in-depth analysis prior to the game, during intermissions and postgame reaction following the game.

Prior to every Stars home game during the postseason, fans are invited to attend Party on PNC Plaza. The event will begin two hours prior to puck drop for each home game on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center. Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will feature sponsor activation by KIA, along with games and promotional items from the Dallas Stars Street Squad.

As details become available on the playoff schedule, tickets, home games, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com.

