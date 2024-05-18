Stars advance to the 2024 Western Conference Final with win over Avalanche

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars have advanced to the 2024 Western Conference Final with a 2-1 double-overtime victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6, winning the series 4-2. Making its third trip to the Western Conference Final in five seasons, Dallas will face the winner of the Vancouver-Edmonton series in the upcoming round (dates/times TBD). The 2024 playoffs at American Airlines Center are presented by 7-Eleven, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, Higginbotham Insurance and KIA, with supporting partner Bud Light.