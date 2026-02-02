Dallas Stars acquire Jeremie Poirier in exchange for Gavin White

Poirier, 23, has recorded six points (1-5—6) in 35 games with the Calgary Wranglers (AHL) this season, while putting up 24 penalty minutes. The Valleyfield, Quebec native finished the 2024-25 campaign with 42 points (5-37—42) in 71 contests, leading the team in assists (37) while ranking second in shootout goals (2), fifth in shots taken (132) and sixth in total points (42). His 42 points also ranked 11th in the AHL among all AHL defensemen. Poirier has also appeared in three Calder Cup Playoffs (2023, 2024 and 2025), collecting 12 points (3-9—12) in 17 games played.