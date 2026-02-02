Dallas Stars acquire Jeremie Poirier in exchange for Gavin White

Poirier finished the 2024-25 campaign with 42 points in 71 contests, leading the team in assists while ranking second in shootout goals, fifth in shots taken and sixth in total points

trade_ahl_020226_WEB_16x9 2
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Jeremie Poirier from the Calgary Flames in exchange for defenseman Gavin White. Poirier will be assigned to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Poirier, 23, has recorded six points (1-5—6) in 35 games with the Calgary Wranglers (AHL) this season, while putting up 24 penalty minutes. The Valleyfield, Quebec native finished the 2024-25 campaign with 42 points (5-37—42) in 71 contests, leading the team in assists (37) while ranking second in shootout goals (2), fifth in shots taken (132) and sixth in total points (42). His 42 points also ranked 11th in the AHL among all AHL defensemen. Poirier has also appeared in three Calder Cup Playoffs (2023, 2024 and 2025), collecting 12 points (3-9—12) in 17 games played.

The six-foot-one, 190-pound defenseman has skated in 198 career AHL contests, all with the Calgary Wranglers franchise, posting 102 points (18-84—102). Poirier was originally selected by Calgary in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

White, 23, has recorded five points (3-2—5) in 23 games with Texas this season. In 118 career AHL games, the defenseman has totaled 27 points (5-22—27), all with the Texas Stars. He has made one appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs, registering one assist in six games. The six-foot, 185-pound native of Brockville, Ontario finished the 2024-25 season with 11 points (2-9—11) in 46 games played, registering 60 shots on goal. He was originally selected by Dallas in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Jets

Heika’s Take: Stars continue to sharpen up overall game in 3-2 win over Mammoth

Game Day Guide: Stars at Mammoth

Heika’s Take: Stars navigate chaotic game, secure win in shootout over Golden Knights

Dallas Stars to play Vegas Golden Knights in 2027 NHL Stadium Series

Game Day Guide: Stars at Golden Knights

Dallas Stars to celebrate Black History Night on Wednesday, Feb. 4

Heika’s Take: Stars survive another scare against Blues thanks to more late game heroics

Game Day Guide: Stars at Blues

Getting creative: Jason Robertson continues to excel amid action-packed season

Heika’s Take: Robertson's late game heroics come up big as Stars post 3-2 win over Blues

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blues

Heika’s Take: Stars struggle to stack on Tuesday’s win in 1-0 loss to Blue Jackets

Game Day Guide: Stars at Blue Jackets

Dallas Stars, American Airlines Center, PNC Bank renew long-term partnership

Heika’s Take: Stars dominate from start to finish in confident 6-2 win over Bruins

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Bruins

Heika’s Take: Trends hold true as surging Lightning knock off stumbling Stars