Game Day Guide: Stars at Lightning

View the latest information on the matchup against Tampa Bay, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

By Stars Staff

When: Thursday, October 30 at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena

TV: TNT, TruTV, HBO Max

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Tampa Bay Lightning
Record
6-3-1 (3-1-0 Away)
4-4-2 (2-3-0 Home)
Rank
13 Points (4th in Central)
10 Points (7th in Atlantic)
Power Play
31.4% (11-for-35)
14.3% (5-for-35)
Penalty Kill
71.0% (22-for-31)
88.2% (30-for-34)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
4-4-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday night for the first of two games this season. The two teams will face each other again on Jan. 18 in Dallas.
  • Dallas is 30-23-7 all-time vs. Tampa Bay, including a 16-12-3 mark on the road.
  • The Stars have earned points in five of their last seven games played against the Lightning (3-2-2) dating back to April 12, 2022.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen ranks sixth in time on-ice per game against the Lightning (24:28) among active NHL defensemen who have played Tampa Bay at least five times in their careers. In all, Heiskanen has collected eight points (3-5—8) in 19 career games played vs. Tampa Bay.
  • Forward Sam Steel enters Thursday's contest riding a two-game point streak against the Lightning, earning two points (0-2—2) during that span. In all, Steel has totaled five points (2-3—5) in 10 career games vs. Tampa Bay.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Matt Duchene (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (10-16—26, 33 GP)
Sam Steel (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (11-14—25, 31 GP)
Jamie Benn (11-12—23, 31 GP)
Roope Hintz (5-8—13, 19 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Seguin is set to play in his 1000th regular-season game on Thursday, playing in the first 203 games of his career with the Boston Bruins and the next 797 with the Stars. In reaching the milestone, he becomes the 270th forward in NHL history, the 39th active player and the third player selected in the 2010 NHL Draft (Cam Fowler, Jeff Skinner) to skate in 1000 regular-season games. Seguin recorded his third goal of the season in Dallas' last game against the Capitals, bringing him to five points (3-2—5) through the Stars' first 10 games. Among all skaters drafted in 2010, he ranks first in points (363-451—814), while ranking second in goals (363) and assists (451). Seguin also ranks first in game-winning goals (63), even-strength points (266-307—573), and power-play points (95-140—235) and second in even-strength goals (266). He ranks fifth in franchise history in scoring with 693 points (307-386—693) in 796 games as a Dallas Star. In his career against Tampa Bay, Seguin has registered a team-high of 26 points (10-16—26) in 33 games played.

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov has registered 10 points (4-6—10) through his first eight games played this season, averaging 1.25 points per game. He shares the team-lead in scoring with Jake Guentzel (4-6—10). According to NHL Stats, Kucherov recently became the third fastest active skater (809 GP) to recorded 1000 career points, trailing Connor McDavid (659 GP) and Sidney Crosby (757 GP). He is also the franchise leader in assists (643). Kucherov has collected 10 points (1-9—10) in his last 10 matchups against the Stars, dating back to Dec. 19, 2019. In all, Kucherov has collected 23 points (6-17—23) in 21 career games played vs. Dallas, while also carrying a plus-minus rating of +7 and a 1.10 points per game average.

First Shift 🏒

Adversity has been a familiar linemate to Seguin in his 16-year NHL career.

That’s why Thursday’s 1,000th regular season game at Tampa Bay is such a big deal.

Seguin, 33, should have passed this milestone years ago. He started his career as an 18-year-old after being selected second overall in the 2010 NHL Draft. He chewed up games and spewed out points early in his career, winning the Stanley Cup with Boston in his rookie season and then becoming one of the top scorers for the Stars after a trade to Dallas.

But along the way, injuries started to pile up. He had his Achilles tendon cut by a skate blade in 2016. He had a couple of knee surgeries, along with repair work to his hip and groin in 2020, as well. Then, last year, after flying out of the gate in the first 20 games, he decided to have surgery to repair his other hip.

That put him on long-term injured reserve until April. He returned to play the regular season finale and 18 playoff games, and he has looked great since, but the battle has been difficult.

“It shows how good a player he is in that he is able to adapt after many years in the league,” said defenseman Esa Lindell.

While coach Glen Gulutzan added: “You watch him even this year and he’s playing center, wing, on different lines, he’s been a huge help. At a time when [Benn] is out, he’s taken a big leadership role on the team, and he’s really helping us push through some things.”

Benn has been out since late September after surgery to repair a collapsed lung. Duchene – a long time Seguin linemate – has been in and out after taking a high hit in the third game of the season. Seguin has then had to bounce from wing on a line with Hintz and Mikko Rantanen to center for Adam Erne and Colin Blackwell. And he has been effective in pretty much every game.

He has 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists) in 10 games, which is less than he wants, but the team also is 6-3-1 over the span.

“It can be a good thing,” Seguin said of the adversity. “You look at the last few weeks, and I’m not necessarily putting up points, but these are the times where in the past I might be getting down on myself and now every day I’m happy to be here.”

Seguin said he’s finding joy in little things like playing cards on the plane or hanging out with teammates. That hammers home just how important 1,000 games is to the veteran forward.

“It’s cool now,” Seguin said of the accomplishment. “Some things that have happened over the [past] handful of years. It’s nothing I never thought about before, but it’s cool to be there.

“It’s just from different moments over the years there were times when I wasn’t fully locked in that I would be back or that I would have anything left,” he said. “Now, just to be healthy and contribute in different ways, that’s awesome.”

Key Numbers 🔢

44.8 percent

Tampa Bay ranks 30th in faceoff winning percentage at 44.8 percent. Dallas ranks 12th at 51.4 percent

796

Seguin has played 796 of his 999 career regular season games with the Stars. That ranks eighth all-time in franchise history.

43.2 percent

The Stars have an SAT (shot attempts for and against) differential of 43.2 percent. That ranks 32nd in the NHL.

He Said It 📢

“For me, it’s the way we’re going to have to win right now until we get some bodies back…And, then, it’s still the way you have to win.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on the team’s strong defensive game in a 1-0 win over Washington on Tuesday

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Florida Panthers
November 1
5:00 p.m.
Amerant Bank Arena
Edmonton Oilers
November 4
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Anaheim Ducks
November 6
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center

