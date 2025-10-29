Tuesday’s 1-0 win might have been a little boring for Stars fans.
Heika’s Take: Stars find a way once again, shut out Capitals for third straight win
Dallas was steady and suffocating in its own end as Jake Oettinger shut the door on a strong Washington team to claim a 1-0 victory
But it was an important step in a season that is trudging right along. By outwaiting the Washington Capitals at American Airlines Center, the Stars learned a little something about patience, control and structure. By overcoming injuries to Jamie Benn, Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, Oskar Bäck and Nils Lundkvist, they showed the ability to scale up the lineup and trust every member of the roster. By helping Jake Oettinger to his 13th career shutout, they showed just how much they love their longtime starting goalie.
Oh yeah, and on a night when Thomas Harley signed an eight-year contract extension worth $84.7 million, they showed they can handle noteworthy distractions.
“Days like today, they cement some belief that the system is taking hold,” said head coach Glen Gulutzan, who replaced Pete DeBoer in the summer. “It just reinforces what we’re doing here, especially when you can beat a top team.”
Dallas has won three straight games and moves to 6-3-1 on the year, while Washington is 6-4-0. It has been a twisting ride for the lads in Victory Green, so this was a bit of reassurance for the players.
“I think that was the most solid game from us this year,” said defenseman Esa Lindell, who logged 23:34, including 5:24 on the penalty kill.
Dallas finished with 30 hits, 19 blocked shots and just 10 giveaways. The Stars also won 55 percent of the faceoffs – all things that they have been stressing since training camp.
“It’s nice to say it’s finally paying off,” Lindell said. “It was maybe not the most fan favorite game, but I thought it was a very good, heavy hockey game.”
Gulutzan said it was a big stride for the team in style of play.
“Our defense did a great job of clearing anything around the net,” he said. “They’re the best team at putting big bodies around the net and getting pucks in there, they do it to everybody. I thought our D did a very good job of letting Otter see the first one, and then getting rid of the second one for him.”
Oettinger was solid and calm, and that was needed in a game that had just one goal. Dallas scored on the power play 43 seconds into the second period when a Seguin shot was knocked in by a Washington stick. That stood up for the final 40 minutes.
“It was a tight game, so one bounce or another,” Oettinger said. “We scored on an ‘own goal,’ and that’s why you throw pucks on the net and good things happen. It’s nice to get rewarded winning different ways.”
Oettinger said he saw the determination in a Stars roster that has had to adjust to injuries and changes.
“I think the decision-making is growing,” he said. “Like in the third, guys not trying to score a goal when we don’t need one, just taking pride in our own end. It takes a full team effort to get a shutout, so I was really thankful for the way they played in front of me.”
Now, the Stars will head out on a quick road trip to play Tampa Bay and Florida, and the march to collect points and do what it takes will continue. It’s an 82-game hike that’s just getting started.
“Find different ways,” Seguin said. “It’s a crazy schedule. They’re coming quick, a lot of guys out, different guys stepping up. Just find a way.”
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.