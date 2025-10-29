Dallas Stars sign defenseman Thomas Harley to eight-year, $84.696 million contract extension 

Harley, 24, has recorded eight points (1-7—8) through 10 games played with the Stars this season, which makes the 2025-26 campaign the highest-scoring start to a season in his career. He had a career year in 2024-25, totaling 50 points (16-34—50) in 78 regular-season games and set career highs in goals, assists, points, even-strength goals (15), power-play points (15), plus/minus (plus-32) and time on ice per game played (23:23). His 50 points ranked 15th among all NHL defensemen last year and made him the third Stars defenseman in the last 10 years to reach the 50-point plateau. His 16 goals last season were tied for the sixth-most by a Stars defenseman in a single season in franchise history and were tied for the sixth-most among all NHL defensemen that year. Twenty-seven (9-18—27) of his 50 points came in 30 games from Jan. 31 – Dallas’ first game without Miro Heiskanen – through the end of the regular season, which ranked fifth on Dallas’ roster and tied for fifth among all NHL defensemen during that span.