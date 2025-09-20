Blue line brightness: Harley, Lundkvist embracing exciting potential of season ahead

The similarity of their paths could make them a very good pairing on defense. Yes, Harley has built chemistry with Miro Heiskanen. Yes, Lundkvist played just 15 minutes a game last season and might not yet be ready for a steep step up just yet. But there seems to be good reason for new coach Glen Gulutzan and his staff to try the two together. Both are skilled and could play off of each other to form a nice puck possession pairing. Stars fans have seen it work with Sergei Zubov and Darryl Sydor in the past, or even more recently with John Klingberg and Alex Goligoski. Bottom line, if you have the puck, you don’t have to defend as much.