Blue line brightness: Harley, Lundkvist embracing exciting potential of season ahead
While at different spots in their professional careers, both defensemen seem to be looking at a 2025-26 campaign overflowing with potential
When I asked Thomas Harley if he had seen Nils Lundkvist’s thighs, it was an inquiry based on scouting the progress of the 25-year-old defenseman who won the team’s preseason conditioning contest for the third straight year. It didn’t come across that way.
But Harley gets it.
“Between working out and the natural progression of growing into a man, he’s definitely put on some weight and muscle, for sure,” Harley responded.
See? A perfectly legitimate question based on body structure analysis and potential impact on the ice. The point being that the physical changes in Lundkvist are a great indication of why he might be a candidate to take on a lot more minutes this season, and a result of just what kind of mental strength he possesses.
“I’ve known Nils for three or four years now, and he’s come a long way,” Harley said. “He’s worked so hard to gain muscle and be able to defend at a high level in this league. I’ve learned that the harder you defend, the more time you have the puck, so if we can do that at a high level, we’re going to have success with the puck.”
The similarity of their paths could make them a very good pairing on defense. Yes, Harley has built chemistry with Miro Heiskanen. Yes, Lundkvist played just 15 minutes a game last season and might not yet be ready for a steep step up just yet. But there seems to be good reason for new coach Glen Gulutzan and his staff to try the two together. Both are skilled and could play off of each other to form a nice puck possession pairing. Stars fans have seen it work with Sergei Zubov and Darryl Sydor in the past, or even more recently with John Klingberg and Alex Goligoski. Bottom line, if you have the puck, you don’t have to defend as much.
“We’re going to try a lot of things, I’m not married to anything,” Gulutzan said before training camp. “Those two could be a great fit.”
Lundkvist was drafted 28th overall in 2018 by the Rangers and played one season in the organization. Stars GM Jim Nill traded for Lundkvist in 2022, and the skilled right-hander came in and played 60 games for the Stars. He then played 59 games the following season and was in the top six when the playoffs started. However, coach Pete DeBoer decided to limit his minutes in the postseason, and he was eventually replaced by Alexander Petrovic. Last season, he was more of a regular, but then required shoulder surgery in late January and missed the rest of the year.
So as he returns this season, he has a lot of emotional scar tissue built up and has a hunger to perform. He also has a fresh start.
“I feel like I’m trending in the right direction, but I think I can take a little bit bigger step,” Lundkvist said. “Maybe find a way to play a little harder, be a little harder to play against and maybe produce a little bit more and find ways to score. I’m excited about the season and excited about the new coaching staff.”
The new staff seems excited to use Lundkvist more, and that could be as a partner with Harley, who had a breakout season in 2024-25 that included a stint with Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Harley was invited to Canada’s Olympic training camp this summer, and is becoming a top player to analyze in the NHL. Lundkvist said he appreciates watching the development of his teammate.
“Tom’s journey has been amazing the last couple of years,” Lundkvist said. “To watch the steps he’s been making coming up from the A, he did amazing. The defender he has become playing in both ends, he’s an amazing player, probably top 10 in the league. He’s a great player and a great person, I can learn a lot from him.”
Harley was given a great gift when he was called into the playoff bubble because of COVID in 2020. He was in lockdown with that Stars team for two months as they battled to the Stanley Cup Final, eventually losing in six games to Tampa Bay. He then was eligible to play in the AHL, and that started a series of call-ups and reassignments over three seasons. After a 66-game season in the AHL in 2022-23, Harley was called up for the playoffs, played 19 postseason games with Dallas and never looked back. Like Lundkvist, he understands having to work to get here.
Harley said keeping his focus on the day-to-day was a huge part of his climb, and he’s doing the same thing with the Olympics.
“I’m not super focused on it right now. I’m more concerned with getting my game in order and getting off to a hot start,” he said. “It is September, and we’ve got a lot of time. Would I like to make the team? Is that in the back of my mind? Absolutely. But I’m focused on training camp right now.”
Asked how he learned to embrace that philosophy at such a young age, Harley said, “There’s a reason people say it – it’s a key to success.”
And so he will continue to keep making impressive strides one step at a time, and he’ll have a friend with some muscular thighs to help him take those steps.
“Being more physical, a little bit more grittier, winning more pucks…I find a way to be more physical in my way,” Lundkvist said when asked if his frame could help with Gulutzan’s push for “one percent” more. “You gain weight, you gain experience, you gain muscle, you’re getting stronger, your body is getting bigger.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.