The Dallas Stars kicked off their 2025 training camp session early this morning. In two days, they will open up a six-game preseason schedule with a home exhibition against St. Louis. A few weeks later, they will dive into the regular season on Oct. 9 in Winnipeg. Things are heating up quickly and hockey season is back in full swing, but they still have plenty of time to get ready for when the games actually start counting.
Training camp talk: Intriguing questions in need of answers as Stars open camp
Dallas took the ice today as a full team for the first time since May, and there’s plenty to discuss as hockey season gets back into full swing
Staff Writers Mike Heika and Josh Clark look at a few key questions the Stars are facing just to get this season’s conversations started:
Q: Name a tangible difference the new coaching staff will make.
Heika: I’m really curious to watch the development of Nils Lundkvist. When Jim Nill traded for the young defenseman in 2022, there were high hopes that he would become a permanent fixture. Nill gave up a first- and third-round pick to acquire the 2018 first-round pick because he is a skilled right-hander, and every team needs that. Lundkvist had his ups and downs, but his confidence was severely hampered when the coaching staff turned him into a healthy scratch in late March and left him there through a long playoff run during his first season with the team. The following year, he averaged less than five minutes of ice time per game in 12 playoff games before scratching him for the remainder of the run, and it became clear that he did not hold the confidence of Pete DeBoer. Last season, Lundkvist missed the final 35 regular-season games after shoulder surgery, but he still was playing just 15 minutes per game, including almost none on the power play. That could change this season, as the new coaching staff is leaning toward playing Lundkvist more and using him in key situations. New head coach Glen Gulutzan said Wednesday that he was going to give Lundkvist a real opportunity this season and believes that he holds a lot of upside. His three years in the organization has helped the 6-1 Lundkvist bulk up to 191 pounds, and as he approaches his 200th NHL game, he could be putting it together. The guess is that assistant coach Alain Nasreddine will be able to put his stamp on the defense, and with four players 26 or younger (and Esa Lindell just 31) he could have a group that can carry this team for a while. Dallas has been trying to find a top four right-handed defenseman for a while now, so if Lundkvist can claim that role, the team might not need to make another big trade deadline acquisition this year.
Clark: I’m excited to see how much of a jump the new staff can help Lian Bichsel make in his first full season at the NHL level. After a dipping of the toe into the big leagues in December turned into a full-time spot in the starting lineup by late January, Bichsel’s NHL career took off at a torrid pace. The 2022 first-round pick became a staple on the Dallas blue line following injuries to Miro Heiskanen and Lundkvist and ended up being one of just four Stars defensemen to play in all 18 playoff games, becoming just the second rookie defenseman in Dallas history to reach that mark (Nicklas Grossman, 2008). Throughout his rookie campaign, Bichsel was given a good amount of leash to work with as he learned the speed and style of the NHL. He averaged 14:53 in time on ice and posted nine points (four goals, five assists). He also logged a team-high 155 hits even though he only played in 38 games. Bichsel’s 4.1 hits per game were second-most in the NHL (min. 30 games) and he provided a much-needed physical spark to the Dallas defense. And as his first full NHL campaign unfolds this year under a new staff, it will be intriguing to see how much more the 21-year-old can bring to the Stars’ attack. Gulutzan has talked extensively about wanting the Stars to play a more physical style, and Bichsel should be his go-to guy. The 6-7, 231-pound defenseman is the Stars’ biggest skater by a substantial margin, and he’s not afraid to use his size to his advantage or get in a scrap at a critical juncture in the game. If he can continue to play a physical brand while Gulutzan and Nasreddine can expand his role, his workload could increase significantly in what should be a promising sophomore season.
Heika: I actually think both sides have played this perfectly. By scheduling Robertson to hit restricted free agency at the end of this deal (four years, $7.75 million), Dallas has protected its interest while also providing motivation for the 26-year-old winger. By waiting until now to sign an extension, Robertson has the ability to compare himself to other players in a market that is skyrocketing over the next few seasons. That’s pretty smart. In truth, Robertson still hasn’t proven himself as one of the top players in the league. Yes, he has been the team’s leading scorer (1.05 points per game in his career) and was third among Stars forwards in time on ice last season (17:48), but his 35 goals among 80 points wasn’t close to the high mark he set when he had 46 goals among 109 points in 2022-23. What’s more, he wasn’t selected for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, and that was a disappointment. Part of the “snub” was that he had offseason foot surgery, and that slowed him down in the first few months of the season. But from Jan. 1 to the end of the season, he was fourth in the NHL in goals and seventh in points, and that shows that he still can be “the guy.” If Robertson gets near those numbers this season, has a nice showing at the Olympics and performs well in the playoffs, the sky is the limit. Dallas set a new contract high-water mark with Mikko Rantanen’s $12 million a year deal last season, but the economics of the league is hinting that big scorers will get even more going forward. If Robertson pushes himself into that stratosphere, the Stars will be faced with a tough choice. But, if they can’t afford the asking price, Robertson then becomes one of the most valuable trade assets in the league. The great thing is that because the Stars control his rights, they don’t have to make that decision until next summer. So, either way, both Dallas and Robertson can benefit from a great season.
Clark: This kind of question always seems to focus on what could or will go wrong for either side. But in this case, I think both Robertson and the Stars are in a good position for the 2025-26 season. For Robertson, he seems to have a perfect opportunity to get back to the 46-goal, 109-point atmosphere that he reached back in 2022-23. After back-to-back 80-point campaigns, the 26-year-old should once again assume his position on the top line alongside Roope Hintz and Rantanen. That’s a trio oozing with offensive skill and serious firepower. That, along with a potential for more minutes, should only bode well for Robertson to have another strong season offensively. Mix in the fact that he has a strong shot at making the U.S. Olympic team, and Robertson should have no shortage of big stages to shine. And with the salary cap projected to rise another $8.5 million next summer and $18 million by summer 2027, a strong showing this year could line Robertson up for an even bigger pay day on a long-term deal. On the team side, the Stars still control Robertson’s rights as a restricted free agent even if they don’t agree to an extension before July 1. That means they can either agree on an extension in the next nine months, qualify him to buy more negotiating time, or turn him into one of the most valuable pieces on the trade market. The one interesting cog in the mix is that Thomas Harley (one year left at $4 million) is also in line for a big extension next summer following two impressive seasons. Can the Stars afford to sign both to long-term deals and still fit it all under the cap next season? A good question that can only be answered in due time. Even so, Robertson has a chance to push his value even higher by flirting with new career-highs under a new staff in the season ahead.
Q: Do you see changes in the Central Division hierarchy? Who got better? Who got worse?
Heika: As so often happens when teams are chasing championships, players need raises. That means teams pay those raises or trade the players. Either way, there is an impact on the roster. Take the Stars for example. Yes, they added Rantanen last season, and they will get a full season of one of the best players in the NHL this year. But to fit Rantanen in, Dallas traded Mason Marchment and Matt Dumba and lost Mikael Granlund, Cody Ceci and Evgenii Dadonov in free agency. You can argue that the team that starts this season won’t be as good as the team that ended last season, and that’s kind of how it goes for a lot of teams. Colorado doesn’t have Rantanen, Charlie Coyle, Jonathan Drouin or Miles Wood. The Jets lost Nikolaj Ehlers, Brandon Tanev and Mason Appleton. Also remember that Dallas changed a lot during last season and could do the same again this year as the trade deadline nears. Bottom line, it looks like the Jets, Stars and Avalanche could take a step back and the Blues, Predators and Mammoth might take a step up. Minnesota is finally out from the weight of buying out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, but now has the Kirill Kaprizov contract negotiation to figure out. The top seems to be coming down for the Central, and that means Dallas could have a better chance to finish first. But because the lower teams are getting better, the slumps could create more tension. The Stars have not been on the bubble for a while, so it would be interesting to see how they respond if they are.
Clark: Since the NHL’s divisional realignment in 2013, the Central Division has only seen a repeat winner twice (Nashville in 2018 and 2019, Colorado in 2022 and 2023). After the Jets surprisingly won the Presidents’ Trophy with a 116-point campaign last season, this year seems to be just as wide open. Winnipeg didn’t do much in free agency, but still have the reigning Vezina winner Connor Hellebuyck in net and arguably the most balanced blue line in the NHL. The Avalanche still boast some of the league’s top talent in Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar and seem to have a solid solution in net with the tandem of Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood, so they should once again be in the mix. Dallas has been the Central’s representative in the Western Conference Final in three straight years and still owns arguably the deepest lineup in the division. Minnesota had a bounce-back year last season after a disappointing 2023-24 campaign and is in line to contend for a playoff spot. St. Louis was one of the NHL’s top teams in the final two months of last season and almost upset Winnipeg in the First Round. Meanwhile, Utah (formerly Arizona) has seen a jump in total points in four straight seasons. Finally, Nashville and Chicago have the talent to be substantially better than they were last season, so the door seems to be open for healthy competition up and down the Central. Even so, it still feels like a three-horse race between Dallas, Colorado and Winnipeg as of right now.
Q: Who might be a candidate for the second line left wing spot following Mason Marchment’s trade to Seattle?
Heika: The new coaching staff should have some options here. Right off the top, Matt Duchene could move to left wing and Tyler Seguin could take over at center. That would leave an opening for Mavrik Bourque on the right wing. That said, the team really likes Duchene at center and would like to allow him to work his puck possession out of the pivot. That means a righty like Bourque or Seguin could try the left wing. Bourque has said he likes the off wing, so that is certainly an option. The other possibility is trying a third or fourth-liner in the spot. Radek Faksa has a big body and could dig the puck like Marchment and get to the front of the net. Sam Steel has played a lot of wing and has great speed if the coaching staff feels that could work. And while he just turned 36, Jamie Benn still is an option as a top-six left wing. He’s played it a ton before in the past.
Clark: This is a fascinating question because it could go any number of ways. Gulutzan mentioned in Wednesday’s season-opening presser that he wasn’t necessarily going to stick to any old lines or combinations and is fine with shuffling things around until he finds a layout that clicks. But if the top trio of Robertson, Hintz and Rantanen catches fire and remains together, the second line left wing spot next to Duchene and Seguin could be filled by a number of candidates. Could Wyatt Johnston join the line and either him or Seguin play their off-side and give Dallas another elite scoring line in the process? Is Bourque (another righty) an option? Steel proved last season that he has the versatility to play up and down the lineup, so he might have a chance, too. All options seem to be on the table as camp gets going, and Gulutzan sounds like he’s happy to stay patient while solving the riddle.
Q: How might the Stars best deploy Heiskanen and Harley – together or on separate pairs?
Heika: One, I think Gulutzan has a lot of ideas about defensive alignment, and two, it sure seems like we will see more from Nasreddine and his vision for the defense. The easiest answer is Heiskanen and Harley play together at even strength and then each runs one of the power play units. The stats seemed to say that Harley was more effective on the top PP unit last season, so he might get the first crack. And when you consider Heiskanen is the team’s best even strength defenseman, the second power play unit might be the best fit for him. All of that said, the real question is what you do at even strength. The left-handed Heiskanen is perfectly comfortable on the right side and he and Harley seem to have developed solid chemistry. That would probably leave Lindell with Lundkvist or Ilya Lyubushkin on the second pair and the remaining righty with Bichsel on the third pairing. That could definitely work, but a wild card would be to play Lundkvist with Heiskanen or Harley and make more of a balanced top four. If Lundkvist played the right side with Harley, the two could use their skill to play off of one another, and Harley could maybe become the team’s top “skill” defenseman. That would leave Heiskanen beside Lindell, and that could be a formidable shutdown pairing. That last example could end up what we see the most of this season.
Clark: The blue line has so many fascinating questions surrounding it as training camp opens. What kind of leap can Bichsel make in his first full NHL season? Will Lundkvist have a breakout year? Could offseason acquisition Vladislav Kolyachonok contend for a roster spot? Will Alexander Petrovic secure a spot on the NHL roster? And, perhaps most intriguing of all, how will Heiskanen and Harley be deployed? The two have been paired together for large chunks of the past two seasons, and the results have been largely impressive. The combination of offensive prowess and defensive reliability make them an explosive duo at even strength, in addition to each boasting the capability of running a power play unit. If the two were to form the Stars’ top pairing, Lindell and Lundkvist could reunite to form the second pair and leave the third pairing to be some combination of Lyubushkin, Bichsel, Petrovic and Kolyachonok. But would Dallas be better suited to separate their top two offensive defensemen in an effort to spread the wealth throughout the lineup? Heiskanen has played with Lindell in the past, while Harley could pair up with Lyubushkin, who he spent a large chunk of last season with. However it sorts out, Nasreddine seems to have an abundance of options.
Q: Where does Benn fit into Gulutzan’s system? Could another “Bennaissance” be in store under a new staff?
Heika: This is a huge year for the captain. Not only is he a key conduit for the new coaching staff to send its message, but the departure of Marchment allows the chance that Benn could see increased minutes. His faceoffs are down, his hits are down, his takeaways are down. It’s what happens when you age, and Benn just turned 36. That said, he could definitely be an option on a line with Duchene and Seguin, and he is an interesting place on the power play. Gulutzan ran the Edmonton man advantage last season and Corey Perry was an important power play presence on that team. Perry just turned 40, but he was great at getting to the front of the net and making things hard on the opposing goalies. Benn has similar size and similar skills. Could that be a good use for him? Benn is probably going to be handing some of his leadership responsibilities to players like Seguin, Duchene and Rantanen, but he could become a really nice role player on the ice.
Clark: It was just three short years ago when DeBoer began his tenure as Stars head coach and a similar question about the Stars captain arose. After three consecutive campaigns posting under 20 goals and 50 points, chatter of his potential decline grew louder. But Benn quickly silenced the doubters with 33 goals among 78 points in a season that breathed new life into his storied career. The captain followed it with a respectable 60-point showing in 2023-24 before dipping to 16 goals and 49 points last season. So, what could be in store for Benn in his second go-round with Gulutzan? Even though he turned 36 this summer and is entering his 17th NHL season, there’s reason to believe he still has plenty to contribute. The majority of talks about Benn’s “decline” in past seasons centered around his eight-year contract with a cap hit of $9.5 million. But after signing a one-year extension with a cap hit of $1 million, the perspective changes. After all, a veteran that flirts with 50 points with that kind of cap hit is a bargain. Benn is also sitting on the doorstep of multiple milestones, including 1,200 games, 400 goals and 1,000 points, all of which he should reach this season. He’s still an effective threat on the power play and could be a valuable role player and depth piece in Gulutzan’s system. The new head coach mentioned on Wednesday that working closely with Benn is a critical element to his job and pointed out that he knows Benn has the respect of not only the locker room, but the entire NHL and its coaches and players. While Benn is putting the finishing touches on an incredible career in Victory Green, the Stanley Cup is one of the only accolades still missing from his resume. The Stars are right back in the mix to win it all this year, and the captain should once again play a critical role in guiding the team along the trail.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.
Josh Clark is a writer for DallasStars.com. Follow him on X @Josh_Clark02.