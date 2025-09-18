Training camp talk: Intriguing questions in need of answers as Stars open camp

Heika: I actually think both sides have played this perfectly. By scheduling Robertson to hit restricted free agency at the end of this deal (four years, $7.75 million), Dallas has protected its interest while also providing motivation for the 26-year-old winger. By waiting until now to sign an extension, Robertson has the ability to compare himself to other players in a market that is skyrocketing over the next few seasons. That’s pretty smart. In truth, Robertson still hasn’t proven himself as one of the top players in the league. Yes, he has been the team’s leading scorer (1.05 points per game in his career) and was third among Stars forwards in time on ice last season (17:48), but his 35 goals among 80 points wasn’t close to the high mark he set when he had 46 goals among 109 points in 2022-23. What’s more, he wasn’t selected for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, and that was a disappointment. Part of the “snub” was that he had offseason foot surgery, and that slowed him down in the first few months of the season. But from Jan. 1 to the end of the season, he was fourth in the NHL in goals and seventh in points, and that shows that he still can be “the guy.” If Robertson gets near those numbers this season, has a nice showing at the Olympics and performs well in the playoffs, the sky is the limit. Dallas set a new contract high-water mark with Mikko Rantanen’s $12 million a year deal last season, but the economics of the league is hinting that big scorers will get even more going forward. If Robertson pushes himself into that stratosphere, the Stars will be faced with a tough choice. But, if they can’t afford the asking price, Robertson then becomes one of the most valuable trade assets in the league. The great thing is that because the Stars control his rights, they don’t have to make that decision until next summer. So, either way, both Dallas and Robertson can benefit from a great season.