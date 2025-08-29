2025-26 Player Profile: Mavrik Bourque
Following his first full season in the NHL, the second-year forward will look to be an integral part of the Stars’ offensive depth in 2025-26
Age: 23
Birthplace: Plessisville, Quebec
Height/Weight: 5-11, 181
2024-25 Regular-season Stats: 11 goals, 14 assists, 25 points, 12:41 avg. TOI in 73 games
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Stats: 0 points, 10:32 avg. TOI in 3 games
Contract: On one-year extension that averages $925,000
Performance Evaluation: After making his NHL debut in a late-season game against Chicago and his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut in an elimination game against Edmonton back in the spring of 2024, Bourque entered last season with high aspirations. The rookie had his sights set on cementing his spot in the Dallas lineup, and managed to do so for the most part. Aside from a handful of healthy scratches, Bourque was a regular member of the Stars’ forward group and played 73 total games in the 2024-25 campaign. He shifted up and down the lines, getting a brief look on the top line but primarily skating in the bottom-six. And while he spent most games skating on the right wing, he also took 348 faceoffs (sixth-most on the team), winning 46.3 percent of them. And like many rookies in their first go-round in the NHL, Bourque’s season output was largely split into two halves. After posting just two goals and five assists in the first 33 games of the season, the rookie found a groove shortly after the calendar flipped to 2025. In the 21 games that followed, Bourque registered seven goals and six assists for 13 points along with a plus-four rating. Three of those points came on the power play. Bourque became a steady contributor to the Stars’ offensive push and played a clean, efficient brand of hockey that saw him also post just eight penalty minutes. That tied him with Oskar Bäck for fewest on the team among skaters with at least 25 games played. One of the more interesting tidbits from Bourque’s year was his production away from home. The rookie posted 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 37 road games as opposed to just nine points (three goals, six assists) in 36 home contests. Included in the performance was a 10-point outburst in the first 13 road games of 2025. He finished the season with 11 goals and 25 points in total, both of which landed him in the top 15 among rookies. But once the postseason rolled around, Bourque only drew into the lineup three times and served as the healthy scratch for the majority of the run.
Expectations for 2025-26: The 2025-26 campaign is lining up to be a fascinating one for Bourque. On the one hand, he was one of just six forwards to net double-digit goals with the Stars last season. He made it happen while averaging the third-lowest time on ice on the team (12:41) and third-lowest shots per game among forwards (1.1). Bourque’s offensive skill and knack for getting to the “dirty areas” of the ice make him a valuable cog in the Stars machine. But what will his role look like under new head coach Glen Gulutzan? Will it remain steady, or will he be trusted with new responsibilities? Following the addition of Nathan Bastian, the Stars seem to have five right wingers to choose from on a nightly basis next season (Mikko Rantanen, Tyler Seguin, Colin Blackwell, Bourque and Bastian). With Rantanen and Seguin locked into the top six, could Bourque claim a full-time spot on the third line this season? That could potentially put him with any combination of Jamie Benn, Wyatt Johnston, Matt Duchene or Sam Steel, depending on how things shake out in training camp. But with the second line left wing spot still seemingly open, could Seguin or Johnston play their off side and leave the door open for Bourque to move into the top six? It’s certainly possible. And with the offseason departures of Mason Marchment and Evgenii Dadonov, could he also earn a spot on the power play? Bourque’s talent, speed and energy alone make him an exciting player to plug into an offense, and the 2025-26 season should provide a more comfortable setting for the second-year forward as he continues to develop. He’s also just one year removed from winning the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL’s MVP. Bourque’s NHL ceiling is still undetermined, and his sophomore season should reveal plenty more about how high the Quebec native can reach.