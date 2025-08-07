2025-26 Player Profile: Esa Lindell

Expectations for 2025-26: It’s hard to quantify Lindell’s value as a player. While a large percentage of skaters are judged primarily on statistics, his contributions are more complex. They won’t pop up in a box score or be mentioned on your favorite hockey podcast. But his impact as a blue collar, “roll up your sleeves” defenseman is undeniable. He is arguably the best penalty killer in the NHL, consistently jumps in shooting lanes without hesitation and is the first over the boards when the Stars are protecting a late lead. His ability to frustrate an opponent is top-tier, and he can even provide a spark of offense when needed. He’s a steadying force that can provide a sense of calm relief for teammates, coaches and fans. Back in December, Lindell mentioned how much he enjoys flying under the radar and doing the less glamorous stuff that it takes to win. He also said, “If they hate to play against me, I know I’ve done something right.” That’s a pretty strong mindset for any player to have, especially one tasked with all that Lindell does on a game-by-game basis. Stars assistant coach Alain Nasreddine added on by saying, “I think the biggest thing is that he does everything right. Whether it’s within our structure, or everything we ask or want to do, it’s consistent.” Lindell has been a stable force in the Dallas back end for nearly a decade now and is still finding ways to elevate his game to new heights. With Nasreddine still overseeing the defense under new head coach Glen Gulutzan, Lindell should once again take on his established role as the Stars’ premier shutdown defender. With Lundkvist returning on a one-year deal, does it make sense to put him next to Lindell and see if they can build on the chemistry grown last fall? Is there a chance he slots next to Heiskanen on the top pair? Time will tell. But whether it’s eating up shorthanded minutes, blocking high-danger shot attempts or sinking a 180-foot empty net goal, look for Lindell to once again play a crucial role in the team’s overall success in the season ahead.