2025-26 Player Profile: Esa Lindell
After yet another steady and impressive season, Lindell will aim to continue serving as a key cornerstone on the Dallas blue line in 2025-26
Age: 31
Birthplace: Vantaa, Finland
Height/Weight: 6-3, 217
2024-25 Regular-season Stats: 5 goals, 21 assists, 26 points, 22:11 avg. TOI in 80 games
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Stats: 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points, 23:32 avg. TOI in 18 games
Contract: Entering first year of five-year extension that averages $5.25 million per season.
Performance Evaluation: It was a rinse-and-repeat season for Lindell, and that was great news for both him and the Stars. For the second straight year, Lindell scored five goals and posted 26 points, over 160 blocks (a career-high 170, to be exact), less than 15 penalty minutes (14) and over 20 minutes of average time on ice (22:11). He also led the NHL in shorthanded time on ice at 287:02 (3:35 per game) for the third straight season and fourth overall in his career. The 31-year-old was leaned on particularly heavily in the three months of the season after fellow Finn Miro Heiskanen went down with a knee injury. Lindell took on increased minutes and a revolving door of defensive partners in stride, reinforcing his reliability as a shutdown defenseman that the coaching staff could trust in any situation. The veteran spent most of the early part of the season paired with Nils Lundkvist, and the duo was impressively consistent. In the back half of the season and the playoffs, he and newcomer Cody Ceci formed a solid tandem as the team’s second pairing. To top it all off, his career-high plus-34 rating was tied for the sixth-best in the NHL. Lindell’s ability to minimize and erase mistakes, neutralize opposing attacks, efficiently read plays and even find a way to make his partners better make him a luxury in today’s NHL. They were also substantial driving factors in general manager Jim Nill signing him to another five-year extension. He’ll be 36 when this current deal expires, which could very well point to him being a Star for the rest of his career. That certainly seems like a best-case scenario for both sides.
Expectations for 2025-26: It’s hard to quantify Lindell’s value as a player. While a large percentage of skaters are judged primarily on statistics, his contributions are more complex. They won’t pop up in a box score or be mentioned on your favorite hockey podcast. But his impact as a blue collar, “roll up your sleeves” defenseman is undeniable. He is arguably the best penalty killer in the NHL, consistently jumps in shooting lanes without hesitation and is the first over the boards when the Stars are protecting a late lead. His ability to frustrate an opponent is top-tier, and he can even provide a spark of offense when needed. He’s a steadying force that can provide a sense of calm relief for teammates, coaches and fans. Back in December, Lindell mentioned how much he enjoys flying under the radar and doing the less glamorous stuff that it takes to win. He also said, “If they hate to play against me, I know I’ve done something right.” That’s a pretty strong mindset for any player to have, especially one tasked with all that Lindell does on a game-by-game basis. Stars assistant coach Alain Nasreddine added on by saying, “I think the biggest thing is that he does everything right. Whether it’s within our structure, or everything we ask or want to do, it’s consistent.” Lindell has been a stable force in the Dallas back end for nearly a decade now and is still finding ways to elevate his game to new heights. With Nasreddine still overseeing the defense under new head coach Glen Gulutzan, Lindell should once again take on his established role as the Stars’ premier shutdown defender. With Lundkvist returning on a one-year deal, does it make sense to put him next to Lindell and see if they can build on the chemistry grown last fall? Is there a chance he slots next to Heiskanen on the top pair? Time will tell. But whether it’s eating up shorthanded minutes, blocking high-danger shot attempts or sinking a 180-foot empty net goal, look for Lindell to once again play a crucial role in the team’s overall success in the season ahead.
