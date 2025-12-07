Game Day Guide: Stars vs Penguins

By Stars Staff

When: Sunday, December 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

Dallas Stars
Pittsburgh Penguins
Record
19-5-5 (9-4-1 Home)
14-7-5 (8-3-3 Away)
Rank
43 Points (2nd in Central)
33 Points (3rd in Metropolitan)
Power Play
31.9% (30-for-94)
34.4% (22-for-64)
Penalty Kill
81.7% (76-for-93)
84.8% (67-for-79)
Last 10 Games
7-1-2
5-3-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Pittsburgh Penguins Sunday night for the first of two matchups this season. The two teams will face each other for a final time this season on March 28 in Pittsburgh.
  • Dallas is 70-72-14 all-time vs. Pittsburgh, including a 46-25-8 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have won four of their last five games against Penguins dating back to March 23, 2023. Dallas has also won seven of their last 10 games played vs. Pittsburgh at American Airlines Center (7-3-0).
  • Forward Jamie Benn enters Sunday’s matchup riding a four-game point streak against Pittsburgh, collecting five points (3-2—5) during that span. In all, Benn has registered 17 points (8-9—17) in 25 career games played against the Penguins.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has nine points (1-8—9) in seven career games against Pittsburgh, carrying a plus-minus rating of +4. He has posted multi-point efforts in four of the seven games he has played against the Penguins. Robertson’s 1.29 points per game against the Penguins ranks seventh among active NHL skaters who have played Pittsburgh at least three times in their careers.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jamie Benn (3-2—5, 4 GP)
Matt Duchene (10-9—19, 27 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (2-1—3, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (8-9—17, 25 GP)
Tyler Seguin (10-6—16, 32 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (5-11—16, 15 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Rantanen enters Sunday’s game having recorded a point in each of the last five games that he has played in. A goal or an assist on Sunday would extend his point streak to six games for the first time since he had a 14-game point streak from Dec. 7, 2024 to Jan. 6, 2025 (9-14—23). His five-game point streak was tied for the sixth-longest active point streak in the NHL entering play Saturday. He has totaled 10 points (3-7—10) during this current stretch. In all, Rantanen has totaled 38 points (13-25—38) through 28 games this season, leading the team in scoring while ranking fifth in the league entering play Saturday. In his career against Pittsburgh, Rantanen has registered 16 points (5-11—16) in 15 games, including putting up five points (3-2—5) on Dec. 10, 2024 (w/ COL).

Penguins forward Sidney Crosby enters Sunday's contest having six points (5-1—6) in his last five games played. In all, Crosby has totaled 29 points (18-11—29) through 26 games this season, tied for the team lead. He has also registered 10 multi-point outings this season. Among active NHL skaters this season, Crosby ranks tied for third in both goals (18) and power-play goals (7). In his career against Dallas, Crosby has tallied 26 points (13-13—26) in 25 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +10 and averaging 1.04 points per game. Crosby put up a hat trick and an assist (3-1—4) in his last outing against the Stars on April 4, 2025.

First Shift 🏒

Alexander Petrovic is a great example for a lot of the Stars players.

The 33-year-old defenseman was drafted in the second round and played seven seasons with the Florida Panthers. He then spent most of the next six seasons in the minors, including long stretches with the Texas Stars.

But after coming up two seasons ago to play seven playoff games, and then logging 17 post-season contests last year, the steady blueliner impressed the coaching staff enough to become a regular this year.

With injuries to Thomas Harley, Nils Lundkvist and Lian Bichsel, Petrovic has bumped up the lineup and is playing more than 17 minutes per game in November and December.

“He’s been a beast, really,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “He’s been really good for us.”

Petrovic has a lot of what the team needs. At 6-5, he is both physical and rangy. As a right-hander, he gives balance to a mostly left-handed group of defensemen. And as a calm veteran, he earns confidence from the coaches and his teammates.

In doing so, he makes it a little easier for players like Kyle Capobianco and Vladislav Kolyachonok to step in and help the Stars.

“He’s worked so hard, and he really deserves this,” said Capobianco, who played last season with Petrovic in Cedar Park. “It’s great to see something like that, because you see what can happen with the hard work.”

The trickle down has been impressive for the Stars. They sit 19-5-5 despite having injuries to several different players. While the big shifts have happened on defense, injuries to Duchene and Seguin have created opening in the forward group.

As a result, players like Sam Steel, Colin Blackwell and Mavrik Bourque are getting additional minutes, while Justin Hryckowian and Nathan Bastian are getting the chance to jump right in.

“That’s the way the league goes,” said Gulutzan. “It rewards players who take advantages of opportunities.”

As the Stars potentially get healthier – Harley, Lundkvist and Duchene each skated on Saturday and are getting close to returning – the challenge will become even greater for the depth players. But just getting the chance to show what you have for a few games can have lasting effects.

“You just live day to day,” Capobianco said. “You show up and do your best and hope that you can help the team.”

If you do, it’s pretty certain management and coaches will take notice.

Key Numbers 🔢

41

Dallas leads the NHL in third-period scoring with 41 goals, and that includes just three empty-netters.

12

Dallas is tied for the NHL lead in goals scored by backhand shot at 12. Robertson is credited with 5.

34.4 percent

Pittsburgh ranks first in the NHL in power play success rate at 34.4 percent. Dallas ranks third at 31.9 percent.

He Said It 📢

“I think we’ll get one of our guys back for sure. We’ll see how guys are in the morning. I think Duchene is very close to playing, Lundkvist is very close to playing, Harley is still a few days away. We’ll see in the morning where everybody is at.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on injured player Duchene, Lundkvist and Harley, who all skated Saturday. Dallas placed Seguin and Bichsel on long-term IR Saturday to make possible room for roster moves.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Winnipeg Jets
December 9
7:00 p.m.
Canada Life Centre
Minnesota Wild
December 11
7:00 p.m.
Grand Casino Arena
Florida Panthers
December 13
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center

