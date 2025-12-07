Game Day Guide: Stars vs Penguins

First Shift 🏒

Alexander Petrovic is a great example for a lot of the Stars players.

The 33-year-old defenseman was drafted in the second round and played seven seasons with the Florida Panthers. He then spent most of the next six seasons in the minors, including long stretches with the Texas Stars.

But after coming up two seasons ago to play seven playoff games, and then logging 17 post-season contests last year, the steady blueliner impressed the coaching staff enough to become a regular this year.

With injuries to Thomas Harley, Nils Lundkvist and Lian Bichsel, Petrovic has bumped up the lineup and is playing more than 17 minutes per game in November and December.

“He’s been a beast, really,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “He’s been really good for us.”

Petrovic has a lot of what the team needs. At 6-5, he is both physical and rangy. As a right-hander, he gives balance to a mostly left-handed group of defensemen. And as a calm veteran, he earns confidence from the coaches and his teammates.

In doing so, he makes it a little easier for players like Kyle Capobianco and Vladislav Kolyachonok to step in and help the Stars.

“He’s worked so hard, and he really deserves this,” said Capobianco, who played last season with Petrovic in Cedar Park. “It’s great to see something like that, because you see what can happen with the hard work.”

The trickle down has been impressive for the Stars. They sit 19-5-5 despite having injuries to several different players. While the big shifts have happened on defense, injuries to Duchene and Seguin have created opening in the forward group.

As a result, players like Sam Steel, Colin Blackwell and Mavrik Bourque are getting additional minutes, while Justin Hryckowian and Nathan Bastian are getting the chance to jump right in.

“That’s the way the league goes,” said Gulutzan. “It rewards players who take advantages of opportunities.”

As the Stars potentially get healthier – Harley, Lundkvist and Duchene each skated on Saturday and are getting close to returning – the challenge will become even greater for the depth players. But just getting the chance to show what you have for a few games can have lasting effects.

“You just live day to day,” Capobianco said. “You show up and do your best and hope that you can help the team.”

If you do, it’s pretty certain management and coaches will take notice.