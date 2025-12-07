FRISCO, Texas – The entire Dallas Stars family mourns the loss of our former owner Thomas O. Hicks, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 79.
Dallas Stars statement on the passing of former team owner Thomas O. Hicks
During his ownership of the club from 1995 - 2011, the team experienced unprecedented success and captured multiple division titles, two Presidents' Trophies and the 1999 Stanley Cup. He also played an instrumental role in the development and planning of the American Airlines Center, along with the grassroots growth of hockey through the creation of numerous StarCenter facilities. Our franchise would not be in the position we are today without the ownership of Mr. Hicks. His legacy will be honored by our franchise for decades to come.
A widely regarded pioneer in American business, he also made extraordinary contributions to the city of Dallas, helping shape the region’s cultural, educational, and civic landscape. His impact will be part of our community forever, but he will ultimately be remembered most for his profound love of family.
We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Cinda Cree, six children, many grandchildren and the entire Hicks family.