Dallas Stars statement on the passing of former team owner Thomas O. Hicks

During his ownership of the club from 1995 - 2011, the team experienced unprecedented success and captured multiple division titles, two Presidents' Trophies and the 1999 Stanley Cup. He also played an instrumental role in the development and planning of the American Airlines Center, along with the grassroots growth of hockey through the creation of numerous StarCenter facilities. Our franchise would not be in the position we are today without the ownership of Mr. Hicks. His legacy will be honored by our franchise for decades to come.