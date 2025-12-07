Dallas Stars statement on the passing of former team owner Thomas O. Hicks

During his ownership of the club from 1995 - 2011, the team experienced unprecedented success and captured multiple division titles, two Presidents' Trophies and the 1999 Stanley Cup

In Memory of Tom Hicks 16x9 (1)
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas – The entire Dallas Stars family mourns the loss of our former owner Thomas O. Hicks, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 79.

During his ownership of the club from 1995 - 2011, the team experienced unprecedented success and captured multiple division titles, two Presidents' Trophies and the 1999 Stanley Cup. He also played an instrumental role in the development and planning of the American Airlines Center, along with the grassroots growth of hockey through the creation of numerous StarCenter facilities. Our franchise would not be in the position we are today without the ownership of Mr. Hicks. His legacy will be honored by our franchise for decades to come.

A widely regarded pioneer in American business, he also made extraordinary contributions to the city of Dallas, helping shape the region’s cultural, educational, and civic landscape. His impact will be part of our community forever, but he will ultimately be remembered most for his profound love of family.

We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Cinda Cree, six children, many grandchildren and the entire Hicks family.

News Feed

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Penguins

Heika’s Take: Perseverance once again pays off as Stars pull ahead late to beat Sharks

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Sharks

Heika’s Take: Oettinger’s shutout propels Stars to 3-0 win to close out back-to-back

Game Day Guide: Stars at Devils

Heika’s Take: DeSmith shines as Stars pick up point in frustrating loss to Rangers

Jason Robertson named NHL's Second Star for November

Dallas Stars to host annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday, Dec. 5

Game Day Guide: Stars at Rangers

A November to remember: Stars’ historic month further emphasizes early season success through adversity

Nostalgia at its finest: Memories of past success intertwined in Stars’ current surge

Wyatt Johnston named NHL's First Star of the Week

Jason Robertson to hold Robo's Holiday Toy Drive in support of Children's Health℠

Heika’s Take: Stars rout Senators at home to wrap up dominant November

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Senators

Heika’s Take: Stars flex comeback muscles once again, rally to defeat Mammoth

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Mammoth

Heika’s Take: Disciplined effort helps Stars defeat Kraken, wrap up successful road trip