2025-26 Player Profile: Alexander Petrovic
Following a successful postseason run in Dallas, the veteran defenseman could serve in a valuable blue line depth role in 2025-26
Age: 33
Birthplace: Edmonton, Alberta
Height/Weight: 6-5, 211
2024-25 Regular-season Stats: 5 goals, 20 assists, 25 points in 58 games with Texas Stars (0 points in 5 games with Dallas)
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Stats: 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points, 12:45 avg. TOI in 17 games
Contract: On second year of two-year extension that averages $775,000 per season
Performance Evaluation: Petrovic continues to endure challenges and continues to overcome them. Despite playing in the final seven playoff games of the 2023-24 season and signing a two-year, two-way contract extension that summer, Dallas also added Ilya Lyubushkin, Matt Dumba and Brendan Smith on the blue line via free agency. That all but sent Petrovic back to the AHL for the 2024-25 season, where he had a fantastic year as one of the veterans on the Texas Stars. The big righty logged 58 games and tallied 5 goals and 20 assists while also helping mentor Lian Bichsel along the way. That would prove to be a huge development in the postseason as Petrovic once again was called upon by Dallas in the biggest of games. After playing just five NHL games during the regular season, the veteran’s steady hand was used for 17 games in the playoffs. He averaged 12:45 time on ice per game in the postseason and was once again a calming force for the young Bichsel, who was getting his first taste of NHL playoff hockey. The Stars added Cody Ceci at the trade deadline and Miro Heiskanen returned from injury in the middle of the Second Round, making the battle for minutes even tougher. And yet, Petrovic was the choice time and again by the coaching staff. Dumba played 63 games during the regular season, but was a healthy scratch for the entirety of the playoffs. Smith played 32 games during the regular season, but none in the postseason. Lyubushkin played 14 playoff games, but was scratched down the stretch while Petrovic stayed in the lineup. One of the reasons might have been the chemistry between the veteran and Bichsel. After all of that time playing in the AHL together, they led the Stars in SAT (shot attempt differential) during the playoffs. Petrovic was at 54.7 percent when measuring how many shot attempts went at the opposition net vs. the Dallas net.
Expectations for 2025-26: At the very least, Petrovic will start 2025-26 with a much better path to steady playing time in the NHL. Yes, he’s probably still the seventh defenseman behind Heiskanen, Thomas Harley, Esa Lindell, Bichsel, Nils Lundkvist and Lyubushkin, but he doesn’t have to fight through Dumba, Smith and Ceci, who have each moved on to new teams. On paper, the right-handed Lyubushkin is probably ahead of Petrovic, and getting the right-handed Lundkvist back from a shoulder injury should fill another spot. But Petrovic is an easy player to slot in the lineup and assistant coach Alain Nasreddine certainly has a firm trust in him. He could end up taking on a role similar to the one Joel Hanley held for so long in Dallas, providing fresh legs and a more physical option when needed on a game-by-game basis through the season. But Petrovic’s journey is no doubt an interesting one. He was drafted 36th overall by Florida in 2010 and spent seven seasons in the Panthers organization, playing 254 NHL games. But he got caught in the minors and stayed there for most of the past five seasons. He seems to have now found a home in Dallas, and the guess is he will get a chance to prove he is an integral part of this team before the trade deadline when the usual chatter of adding more defensemen flares up. Could a player like Vladislav Kolyachonok jump up and take that spot? Sure, because Petrovic is still on a two-way contract. But the guess is he has earned some wiggle room with the coaches and he has the opportunity to build on his regular season resume for the first time in what will be five seasons with the organization.