2025-26 Player Profile: Alexander Petrovic

Performance Evaluation: Petrovic continues to endure challenges and continues to overcome them. Despite playing in the final seven playoff games of the 2023-24 season and signing a two-year, two-way contract extension that summer, Dallas also added Ilya Lyubushkin, Matt Dumba and Brendan Smith on the blue line via free agency. That all but sent Petrovic back to the AHL for the 2024-25 season, where he had a fantastic year as one of the veterans on the Texas Stars. The big righty logged 58 games and tallied 5 goals and 20 assists while also helping mentor Lian Bichsel along the way. That would prove to be a huge development in the postseason as Petrovic once again was called upon by Dallas in the biggest of games. After playing just five NHL games during the regular season, the veteran’s steady hand was used for 17 games in the playoffs. He averaged 12:45 time on ice per game in the postseason and was once again a calming force for the young Bichsel, who was getting his first taste of NHL playoff hockey. The Stars added Cody Ceci at the trade deadline and Miro Heiskanen returned from injury in the middle of the Second Round, making the battle for minutes even tougher. And yet, Petrovic was the choice time and again by the coaching staff. Dumba played 63 games during the regular season, but was a healthy scratch for the entirety of the playoffs. Smith played 32 games during the regular season, but none in the postseason. Lyubushkin played 14 playoff games, but was scratched down the stretch while Petrovic stayed in the lineup. One of the reasons might have been the chemistry between the veteran and Bichsel. After all of that time playing in the AHL together, they led the Stars in SAT (shot attempt differential) during the playoffs. Petrovic was at 54.7 percent when measuring how many shot attempts went at the opposition net vs. the Dallas net.