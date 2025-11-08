SAN JOSE -- Will Smith scored the game-winning goal late in the third period, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 at SAP Center on Friday.
Smith scores winner late in 3rd period for Sharks against Jets
Celebrini has goal, assist to move into scoring lead, San Jose has won 5 of 7
Smith put the Sharks in front at 15:39 of the third period. Philipp Kurashev passed the puck to Smith in front, and after Macklin Celebrini was stopped in close, the puck got behind Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck for Smith to stuff in.
"It was kind of an extended shift. We had a nice entry, and then [Kurashev] had a great forecheck," Smith said. "I saw [Celebrini] out of the corner of my eye. I honestly thought he scored, and then I just saw the puck laying there."
Celebrini had a goal and an assist, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 31 saves for the Sharks (6-6-3), who are 5-1-1 in their past seven games. Celebrini now leads the NHL in scoring with 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists).
"We see it on a nightly basis. We see it on a daily basis. What I love [is], he just drags guys into the fight," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "That's how you start winning cultures. He's done a great job of that. Proud of him. He is one of the greatest kids, human beings. He cares. He's a great person. We are very fortunate."
Josh Morrissey scored the only goal for the Jets (9-5-0), who have lost two straight and are 3-2-0 in their past five games. Hellebuyck made 25 saves.
"They were the better team for two periods, second and third," Jets coach Scott Arniel said. "We turned pucks over. We didn't defend very well. We gave up lots of odd-man looks. Hellebuyck had to make some big stops."
Morrissey put the Jets up 1-0 at 12:34 of the first period. After a face-off win by the Jets, Morrissey scored with a slap shot from the left point.
"Good face-off win, and kind of came out to me on a tee," Morrissey said. "Saw there was traffic on the I guess for me, my left side, for the goalie, his right, and just tried to pick the far side of the net. I don't think he saw it."
Celebrini tied the game 1-1 at 13:46. Tyler Toffoli sent Celebrini on a breakaway from center ice, and he beat Hellebuyck with a move to the backhand at the right post.
NOTES: Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov skated in his 800th NHL game. ... Celebrini has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in his last 10 games.