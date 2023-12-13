SAN JOSE -- William Eklund scored the game-winning goal late in the third period for the San Jose Sharks in a 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at SAP Center on Tuesday.
Eklund scores late in 3rd, Sharks end Jets’ 4-game winning streak
Blackwood makes 36 saves for San Jose, which has won 3 of 4
Eklund put the Sharks ahead 2-1 at 15:09 when Mikael Granlund set the forward up for a slap shot from the right face-off circle on the power play. It was the seventh goal of the season for the 21-year-old forward.
"He's come a long way in a lot of areas," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "We're asking young players to be mature beyond their years when we're in our situation, and he's understanding that there's an awful lot to be a really good NHL hockey player. He's adding a lot to his game."
Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves, and Justin Bailey scored his first NHL goal in five years for the Sharks (9-17-3), who have won three of four games and are 6-2-2 in their past 10.
"Overall, it was a good game, the boys played hard and they boxed out well and tried to limit second chances," Blackwood said. "We weathered the storm, which was great to see."
Brenden Dillon scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 30 saves for the Jets (16-9-2), who had a four-game winning streak end.
"We had our chances to win the game," Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. "Blackwood made a lot of big saves at the right time and we just couldn't get that second goal. Both goalies played outstanding. We got a great game from [Brossoit] again. Their goalie was huge. It was probably more chances than the score would indicate."
Bailey made it 1-0 at 9:17 of the first period when Mike Hoffman set him up for a shot from the point. It was Bailey's first goal in eight games with the Sharks, who recalled the forward from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Nov. 27.
It was his first NHL goal since March 10, 2018, with the Buffalo Sabres.
"I've worked really hard for this moment, the situation that I'm in," Bailey said. "It's my ninth year and it's something where, younger me would probably be worried about points and worried about call-ups. But for me, I'm living in the moment and taking it day by day."
Dillon tied it 1-1 at 16:09 with a wrist shot from the blue line.
"Nice to score in this building," said Dillon, who spent six seasons with San Jose. "I've had a couple [goals] in here. But it was unfortunate not to get the win."
NOTES: The Jets were 0-for-5 on the power play. … Four of Eklund’s seven goals this season have been game-winners. He is the only Sharks player with multiple game-winning goals this season. ... Granlund leads the NHL in assists (10) and points (12) in the month of December. … The Sharks lead the NHL with 28 goals in December.