Eklund scores late in 3rd, Sharks end Jets’ 4-game winning streak

Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves, and Justin Bailey scored his first NHL goal in five years for the Sharks (9-17-3), who have won three of four games and are 6-2-2 in their past 10.

"Overall, it was a good game, the boys played hard and they boxed out well and tried to limit second chances," Blackwood said. "We weathered the storm, which was great to see."

Brenden Dillon scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 30 saves for the Jets (16-9-2), who had a four-game winning streak end.

"We had our chances to win the game," Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. "Blackwood made a lot of big saves at the right time and we just couldn't get that second goal. Both goalies played outstanding. We got a great game from [Brossoit] again. Their goalie was huge. It was probably more chances than the score would indicate."

Bailey made it 1-0 at 9:17 of the first period when Mike Hoffman set him up for a shot from the point. It was Bailey's first goal in eight games with the Sharks, who recalled the forward from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Nov. 27.