NHL Buzz: Svechnikov out 'a while' for Hurricanes following MRI

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Carolina Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov will be out "a while" with an upper-body injury following an MRI on Monday.

"He's going to be out probably for at least a while,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said Tuesday. “Nothing immediate, that's for sure."

Svechnikov has missed the past two games. He laid on the ice for a moment after taking a cross-check to the lower back from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley in a 2-1 loss Dec. 4, but finished the game and played in a 6-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 6. He hasn’t played since.

The forward, who has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 16 games, missed the first eight games of the season recovering from knee surgery.

Brett Pesce is “questionable” to play against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS. TSN5, BSSO), Brind'Amour said. The defenseman, who missed practice Monday due to an illness, was paired with his normal defense partner Brady Skjei during the morning skate.

“We'll see,” Brind’Amour said of Pesce. “He took the morning skate, that's good. We'll see when he gets here tonight."

Tony DeAngelo will dress if Pesce cannot play. -- Callum Fraser

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pierre-Olivier Joseph could return for the Penguins against the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS).

The defenseman will be available to play after missing the past 16 games, and 21 of the past 22, with a nagging lower-body injury. Joseph took part in an optional morning skate Tuesday after being a full practice participant each of the previous two days.

“I think when you look at P.O’s body of work as a Penguin, it’s been pretty strong,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s a guy that can drive some offense from the blue line, helping us get out of our end. I think P.O’s biggest strength is his skating ability, his ability to skate us out of trouble sometimes.”

Joseph, who has one assist in five games this season, could replace Ryan Shea on a third defense pair with John Ludvig.

Forward Rickard Rakell participated in the optional skate, joining the Penguins for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury Nov. 19. He has primarily played second-line right wing with center Evgeni Malkin in 17 games this season.

On long-term injured reserve, Rakell is eligible to return at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

“I don’t anticipate anything right now,” Sullivan said. “The next step is he has to get to the point where we get him in some team practices where he gets full participation with body contact in a game-real environment. I think that’s the final stage.” -- Wes Crosby

Tampa Bay Lightning

Victor Hedman missed practice Monday because of an undisclosed injury and will be a game-time decision when the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, BSSUN).

The 32-year-old defenseman left at 16:53 of the second period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday and did not return. He has 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 29 games and leads the Lightning time on ice per game (23:39).

“We'll give him go in the morning and see how he's at,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Monday.

Tampa Bay will get forward Steven Stamkos back after he missed the game in Seattle with an illness that has run through the team. Stamkos, who has 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 26 games this season, was back on the top power-play unit at practice Monday.

“I haven't felt that bad in a while, but good to be back out there with practicing and looking forward to playing [Tuesday],” said Stamkos, the Lightning captain.

Goalie Jonas Johansson also missed practice Monday because of illness, but Cooper expected him to be healthy enough to back up Andrei Vasilevskiy on Tuesday.

“You’ve got to try and keep guys isolated a little bit, but he's actually feel pretty good so hopefully he should be good for [Tuesday],” Cooper said.

Boston Bruins

Charlie McAvoy and center Pavel Zacha will each be out for the Bruins when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MSGSN, TNT).

Neither practiced with the team Tuesday, though McAvoy skated on his own before practice.

“They’re not game ready for tomorrow,” coach Jim Montgomery said. “We’ll see after that, day by day.”

The Bruins next play Friday at the New York Islanders.

McAvoy left the game against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday with an upper-body injury and did not play on Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes. Zacha was injured in the first period against the Coyotes.

With Zacha unavailable, Morgan Geekie centered Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak, with Charlie Coyle between Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic.

“You don’t replace one of your top two centers and you don’t replace your top D-man with an individual," Montgomery said. "It’s got to be concerted effort with everybody eating more minutes and they’ve got to do the job.”

Marchand, who missed practice Monday for maintenance, returned to practice Tuesday.

The Bruins recalled Jesper Boqvist from Providence of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. The forward played four seasons for the Devils before signing with the Bruins this season. He has played in one game for Boston and has zero points. -- Amalie Benjamin