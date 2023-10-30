Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks

Wilson’s backhand shot deflected in off Sharks defenseman Kyle Burroughs during a scramble in front. It was Wilson’s second goal in two games and 300th NHL point.

“The puck was kind of bouncing everywhere, so you’re just trying to get it toward the net,” Wilson said. “You’ve got to make your breaks in that type of game. Desperate team coming in. We worked hard and stuck with it. Got a bounce finally, and got it done.”

Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson each had two assists, and Dylan Strome scored for a third straight game for the Capitals (4-3-1), who have won three in a row. Darcy Kuemper made 30 saves.

Ovechkin extended his point streak to six games (two goals, six assists).

“'Kuemps' kept us in a little bit and I think it was only a matter of time,” Strome said. “We had a lot of [offensive]-zone shifts in a row. We knew guys were getting chances all over the place. Coach said we were going to get three in the third, and we got three in the third.”