Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks

Ovechkin, Carlson each has 2 assists; San Jose drops 9th in row

Recap: Sharks at Capitals 10.29.23

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON – Tom Wilson scored the go-ahead goal at 15:15 of the third period in the Washington Capitals’ 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at Capital One Arena on Sunday.

Wilson’s backhand shot deflected in off Sharks defenseman Kyle Burroughs during a scramble in front. It was Wilson’s second goal in two games and 300th NHL point.

“The puck was kind of bouncing everywhere, so you’re just trying to get it toward the net,” Wilson said. “You’ve got to make your breaks in that type of game. Desperate team coming in. We worked hard and stuck with it. Got a bounce finally, and got it done.”

Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson each had two assists, and Dylan Strome scored for a third straight game for the Capitals (4-3-1), who have won three in a row. Darcy Kuemper made 30 saves.

Ovechkin extended his point streak to six games (two goals, six assists).

“'Kuemps' kept us in a little bit and I think it was only a matter of time,” Strome said. “We had a lot of [offensive]-zone shifts in a row. We knew guys were getting chances all over the place. Coach said we were going to get three in the third, and we got three in the third.”

SJS@WSH: Wilson puts Capitals ahead 2-1 in 3rd

Luke Kunin scored for the Sharks (0-8-1), who are still seeking their first win and were shut out in their previous two games. Mackenzie Blackwood made 39 saves.

“Right now, we have such a thin margin for error,” San Jose coach David Quinn said. “Usually, if you only give up two goals, you like your chances, and right now, we’re really snakebit.”

Kunin gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 11:40 of the first period, banking a rebound off the skate of Kuemper from a low angle.

San Jose had gone 163:09 without a goal since the second period of a 3-1 loss at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Strome tied the game 1-1 with a wrist shot from the point that beat Blackwood five-hole at 2:18 of the third.

“He’s just playing at a real high level right now,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said of Strome, who also won 21 of 27 faceoffs. “He’s putting himself in good spots. He’s playing a well-rounded game.”

SJS@WSH: Strome scores a goal from the point in 3rd

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored into an empty net with 58 seconds remaining for the 3-1 final.

“I hope we’re going in the right direction to putting a full 60 together,” Kunin said. “We just fell short there the last little bit. So, it obviously stings. It’s frustrating. It’s hard. Everyone in that locker room, everyone in this organization wants to win. And that’s our mindset. So, when you’re not, it’s tough.”

NOTES: Sharks defenseman Ty Emberson got his first NHL point with an assist on Kunin’s goal. … Washington forward Hardy Haman Aktell got the secondary assist on Strome’s goal for his first NHL point. … It was Ovechkin's 419th career multipoint game, second among active players behind Sidney Crosby (449). Ovechkin became the second player age 38 or older in as many seasons to have a six-game point streak after Joe Pavelski strung together six in 2022-23. Prior to Pavelski, Joe Thornton (seven games in 2020-21), Martin St. Louis (10 games & six games in 2013-14) and Jaromir Jagr (seven games in 2013-14) were the only other players in the past decade to hit the mark. … The Capitals are 8-2-1 in their past 11 games against the Sharks dating back to the 2017-18 season. … San Jose center Mikael Granlund played 17:47 and won 10 of 14 face-offs in his return after missing seven games because of a lower-body injury.