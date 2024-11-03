Suter scores 2nd goal with 26 seconds left, lifts Canucks past Sharks

SAN JOSE -- Pius Suter scored his second goal of the game with 26 seconds left in the third period to lift the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday.
Suter beat Mackenzie Blackwood over his glove with a one-timer from the slot after Conor Garland dug a loose rebound out of the left corner.
"I got some O-zone time trying to stay in it," Suter said. "It [was] a nice play. We like to do it [in] practice a lot of times, and it worked out well."
Jake DeBrusk scored his first goal of the season, and Kevin Lankinen made 21 saves for the Canucks (5-2-3).
"I thought we played well. The Sharks played really well too. It was a good up-and-down hockey game," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. "Obviously, [Suter] with a big game for us and Garland made some nice plays. We didn't crack after the game was tied, so I gotta give the guys a lot of credit."
Mikael Granlund scored the tying goal with 1:17 left in the third for the Sharks (3-8-2), whose three-game winning streak ended. Nico Sturm also scored, and Blackwood made 24 saves.
"We gotta learn how to win. We have to understand what is going on in the hockey game," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We cannot have the brain lapses that we have, the line changes that we have, [the] puck play that we have and think we're going to win hockey games in this League."
Sturm scored to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 2:37 of the second period off a rebound from a Luke Kunin shot.
"The third and fourth lines, we can score too," Sturm said. "It's probably production that comes in different ways."
Suter took a Nils Hoglander drop pass and beat Blackwood over the blocker from the slot to tie the game 1-1 at 14:41.
DeBrusk scored his first goal as a member of the Canucks at 15:38 of the third period to give Vancouver a 2-1 lead. The forward took a pass from Quinn Hughes on the wing and beat Blackwood over his glove.
DeBrusk signed a seven-year, $38.5 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) with the Canucks on July 1.
"It felt great. Obviously, it's been hard not to fixate on it,” DeBrusk said. “It's hard not to focus on it. It's one of those things where there are so many different things and new things that come with being on a new team. I'm getting a little more comfortable, but the same point every game that goes by, you just kind of feel it more."
Granlund tied it 2-2 with 1:17 left with Blackwood pulled for an extra skater with a shot from the wing over Lankinen's glove.
"When we put pucks where we can get them for the forecheck, we have a good forecheck," Warsofsky said. "We sustain O-zone pressure, but when we get pucks to the goaltender, and we don't put pucks where they need to so we can forecheck, that is where we get into trouble, and for whatever reason, we can't figure that out yet."