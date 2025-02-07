SAN JOSE -- Drew O'Connor scored on a penalty shot 33 seconds into overtime, and the Vancouver Canucks recovered for a 2-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday.
Canucks defeat Sharks in OT on O'Connor's penalty shot
Forward wins it at 33 seconds after Toffoli ties it late for San Jose
O'Connor scored glove side on Vitek Vanecek after he was hooked by Macklin Celebrini, who had his attempt on a 2-on-1 stopped by Thatcher Demko at the other end of the ice.
"They had a chance down on our end and we got a big save," O'Connor said. "I just tried to beat my guy up the ice. It was a nice play by [Filip Chytil] to get it over to me."
Dakota Joshua also scored, and Demko made 33 saves for the Canucks (25-18-11), who have won two straight and are 5-1-1 in their past seven. Defenseman Quinn Hughes, who is expected to play for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, missed his third straight game with an undisclosed injury.
"Demko was great, so was their goaltender. I think we could've gotten the puck to the net a little bit more," Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. "In an 82-game schedule, you are going to have these games where you're going to have to grind it and find a way to win."
Tyler Toffoli tied it late for the Sharks (15-34-7), who have lost three straight and are 1-8-1 in their past 10. Vanecek made 22 saves in his first start since Dec 14 (broken cheekbone).
"I thought we competed hard, I thought we worked hard," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "Our puck play was a little iffy at times, but I thought we did enough to win a hockey game, that's for sure."
Joshua put the Canucks ahead 1-0 with a power-play goal at 8:04 of the third period. He deflected Pius Suter's shot from the left boards five-hole on Vanecek.
Toffoli tied the game 1-1 with 1:28 remaining in regulation. He banked a shot in off Derek Forbort from below the goal line after Demko stopped him twice from in close.
"Just a forecheck, and one of their guys passed it to me and I had four shots to score," Toffoli said.
NOTES: O’Connor is the second player in Canucks history to score on a penalty shot in overtime, joining Ben Hutton (Nov. 17, 2016). The last player to accomplish the feat in the NHL was Jake Walman (with the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 10, 2024). ... Tocchet did not have an update on Hughes postgame.