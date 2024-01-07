SAN JOSE -- William Nylander had two goals and an assist for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who handed the San Jose Sharks their 11th straight loss with a 4-1 win at SAP Center on Saturday.
Maple Leafs hand Sharks 11th straight loss
Nylander has 2 goals, assist for Toronto, which sweeps California road trip
Mitchell Marner and Calle Jarnkrok also scored for the Maple Leafs (20-10-7), who swept a three-game California road trip. Martin Jones made 23 saves.
"He's been great on this trip," Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said of Jones. "It's been a little bit of homecoming for him going back to California. We've leaned on him a lot, and he's been tremendous."
Mikael Granlund scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves for the Sharks (9-28-3), who have lost 11 consecutive games for the second time this season (started 0-10-1).
"I didn't love our compete tonight," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "I thought we got out-worked and out-competed too often tonight. It got better through some stretches, but they have more talent than we do. Nobody's hiding from that. We need to be way more consistent with our compete in a game of this magnitude."
Marner put Toronto ahead 1-0 at 15:22 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from the left circle during a 5-on-3 power play.
The Maple Leafs outshot the Sharks 17-3 in the first period.
"I think we've just been playing really good hockey these last 10 games or so," Marner said. "We've just got to keep that going, keep that rolling."
Jarnkrok made it 2-0 at 19:17 of the second period with a turnaround shot from the left circle that trickled past Blackwood.
Nylander increased the lead to 3-0 at 9:34 of the third period when he scored blocker side with a wrist shot from the right circle.
Granlund cut it to 3-1 at 11:57, tapping in a backdoor pass from Fabian Zetterlund.
"Tonight, in the first two periods, we didn't get anything offensively," Granlund said. "We didn't get our forecheck going, we were defending a lot. So, not the way we wanted to play, but overall, our game has been better than earlier in the season. Obviously, it would be nice to try to get a win. It's not easy right now with the little streak we have, but you've got to be better than we were first two periods tonight."
Nylander's second of the game made it 4-1 at 16:28. He banked in a shot from below the goal line after Blackwood stopped his one-timer from point-blank range.
"I think we've done a great job sinking into tight games and trying to take away the chances for the opponents," Nylander said. "'Jonesy' played great. I think we're building in the right direction."
NOTES: Nylander has six points (four goals, two assists) in his past three games. ... Jones allowed two goals on 83 shots (.976 save percentage) during the California road trip.