Celebrini, Toffoli, Wennberg, Goodrow among those joining Sharks rebuild

Key arrivals

Macklin Celebrini, F: The 18-year-old and No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sharks on July 6. Celebrini had 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 38 games as a freshman at Boston University last season, and at 17 years old became the youngest player to win the Hobey Baker Award, which is given to the top NCAA men’s player. He was second in points per game (1.68) and goals, and third in points. … Tyler Toffoli, F: The 32-year-old signed a four-year contract July 1. Toffoli had 55 points (33 goals, 22 assists) in 79 games for the New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets last season, including 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 18 games after he was traded to the Jets on March 8. … Alex Wennberg, F: The 29-year-old signed a two-year contract July 1. Wennberg split last season between the Seattle Kraken and New York Rangers. He had 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 79 regular-season games and two points (one goal, one assist) in 16 playoff games. … Barclay Goodrow, F: The 31-year-old was claimed off waivers from the Rangers on June 19, returning to where he signed as an undrafted free agent March 6, 2014, and played parts of his first six NHL seasons. He had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 80 regular-season games and eight points (six goals, two assists) in 16 playoff games last season. … Ty Dellandrea, F: The 24-year-old signed a two-year contract July 4 after being acquired from the Dallas Stars on June 19. Dellandrea had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 42 regular-season games for the Stars last season and one goal in six playoff games. … Carl Grundstrom, F: The 26-year-old signed a two-year contract July 4, one week after he was acquired for defenseman Kyle Burroughs in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings. Grundstrom had 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 50 regular-season games last season and no points in five playoff games. … Jake Walman, D: Acquired on June 25 with a second-round pick in the 2024 draft from the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations, Walman had 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in 63 games last season. … Ryan Warsofsky, coach: He replaced David Quinn on June 13 to become the youngest coach in the NHL at 36 years old. Warsofsky was a Sharks assistant coach for two seasons, overseeing defensemen and the penalty kill.