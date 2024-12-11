The San Jose Sharks are young and fun

Depending on the night, the Sharks dress one of the youngest rosters in the NHL, with 10 players on the current roster who are 25 years and younger. After a November-to-remember, 2024 overall #1 pick Macklin Celebrini and 2023 #4 pick Will Smith were both ranked top 5 in points for rookies and were practically inseparable, despite their rivalry in college. Celebrini is near the top of multiple statistical categories for rookies and was named the NHL Rookie of The Month for November, leading some fans to dub him “Calderini.”

Overall Sharks scoring is up 28% and they are tied for the NHL lead in the most third-period comebacks which has led to an 11% increase in attendance at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) , multiple sell outs, a 53% increase in digital engagement, and a 51% increase in TV viewership. As one fan put it, “the vibes are immaculate.”

This week, the Sharks released their latest holiday video called “Holiday Inflatables” with nine players rapping an original song. The video can be found on Youtube, while the music can be found on Apple Music and Spotify. Warning: This song is an infectious earworm, and you may play it over and over and over again.

This season marks the 10th anniversary of the Sharks “Holiday Sweater” video, which featured players rapping about the holiday tradition. In a string of popular holiday videos dating back to 2009, “Holiday Sweater” was the Sharks most viewed version with millions of streams worldwide. This year’s "Holiday Inflatables" features Celebrini, Smith, William Eklund, Fabian Zetterlund, Jack Thompson, Cody Ceci, Nico Sturm, and Mario Ferraro in an homage to that fan favorite and a nod to the resurging popularity of inflatable decorations.

“These players are truly ushering in the next generation of Sharks hockey, energizing our current fan base and inspiring new fans,” said Doug Bentz, Chief Marketing Officer for the San Jose Sharks. “As an entertainment organization, it’s important we showcase both the players’ skills on the ice but also their personalities off the ice. The future is not only teal; it’s fun.”

In celebration of that atmosphere and the team's momentum, the Sharks have launched the "The Future is Fun" campaign, placing advertisements in popular spots throughout the Bay Area. The billboards feature the Sharks young players with quotes from fans and media outlets. Billboards can be found near Fisherman's Wharf, Pier 39, Jack London Square, Great America, Levi's Stadium, PayPal Park, and the Oakland Coliseum, as the Sharks bring the fun to where it matters most.