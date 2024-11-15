The 2024-25 BAASST Application Cycle is Now Open

24-25---BAASST-Logo

The San Jose Sharks partner with the San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors, Bay FC, and San Jose Earthquakes on a joint scholarship program for high school seniors, called the Bay Area All-Star Scholarship Team (BAASST). Each sports team identifies one outstanding student and awards them a $5,000 scholarship plus recognition at a home game of each participating team! New this year, 2024-25 will be Bay FC’s first year in the program.

The Bay Area All-Star Scholarships will be awarded to five successful students residing within the Bay Area’s nine counties – one scholarship award per team. The Sharks BAASST scholarship is open to all public high schools in Santa Clara County.

Schools are encouraged to nominate up to four students for this prestigious award.

A teacher or school administrator must nominate scholarship candidates. To nominate a student, the school official must attach a letter of recommendation to their student’s application describing the unique qualities, achievements, and circumstances that make the student an exceptional nominee.

BAASST-winner-photo

SHARKS NOMINATION CRITERIA

  • Be a college-bound senior currently attending a Santa Clara County public high school
  • Must possess a social security number or individual taxpayer identification number
  • Display leadership qualities in the classroom
  • Have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 from sophomore to senior year of high school
  • Demonstrate the value of education, good work ethic, and community outreach

WHAT DOES THE STUDENT NEED TO COMPLETE?

  • BAASST Application form
  • 2–3-page essay explaining why you believe you are the deserving BAASST candidate
  • Two letters of recommendation from non-relatives (the nominating school official must write one of the recommendations)
  • Official transcripts from high school (Including any school previously attended)

IMPORTANT DATES

Deadline for ONLINE application: Friday, February 7, 2025, by 11:59pm

PAPER APPLICATION must be postmarked by Friday, February 7, 2025

All paper applications must be submitted to:

Bay Area All-Star Scholarship Team

San Jose Sharks

Attn: Hunter Bruckner

525 W. Santa Clara Street

San Jose, CA 95113

For More Information, visit: https://www.nhl.com/sharks/community/baasst

News Feed

Game Recap: Rangers 3, Sharks 2

Scrolling Social: Chelsea Piers guest goaltender

Game Preview: Sharks at Rangers

Honoring a Sharks Legend: Can't-miss activities for Joe Thornton #19 Retirement Celebration

Game Recap: Flyers 4, Sharks 3

Game Preview: Sharks at Flyers

Game Recap: Devils 0, Sharks 1

Game Preview: Sharks at Devils

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Wild 5

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Wild

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Blue Jackets 1

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Blue Jackets

Next Wave: November 4

Celebrini to return from injury for Sharks against Blue Jackets

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Canucks 3

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks

Game Recap: Sharks 3, Blackhawks 2

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Blackhawks