The 2024-25 BAASST Application Cycle is Now Open

The San Jose Sharks partner with the San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors, Bay FC, and San Jose Earthquakes on a joint scholarship program for high school seniors, called the Bay Area All-Star Scholarship Team (BAASST). Each sports team identifies one outstanding student and awards them a $5,000 scholarship plus recognition at a home game of each participating team! New this year, 2024-25 will be Bay FC’s first year in the program.

The Bay Area All-Star Scholarships will be awarded to five successful students residing within the Bay Area’s nine counties – one scholarship award per team. The Sharks BAASST scholarship is open to all public high schools in Santa Clara County.

Schools are encouraged to nominate up to four students for this prestigious award.

A teacher or school administrator must nominate scholarship candidates. To nominate a student, the school official must attach a letter of recommendation to their student’s application describing the unique qualities, achievements, and circumstances that make the student an exceptional nominee.