Celebrini has goal, assist in debut but Sharks stunned by Blues in OT

SAN JOSE -- Macklin Celebrini had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut, but the San Jose Sharks blew a three-goal lead in the third period before losing 5-4 in overtime to the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center on Thursday.
Brayden Schenn won it for the Blues 45 seconds into overtime, skating into the left circle and beating Mackenzie Blackwood glove side with a shot off the post.
His goal came after Justin Faulk tied it 4-4 with 47 seconds remaining in regulation.
"Hard work got us goals," Schenn said. "The fourth line scored two huge goals. We just kept on coming and coming. We just played the right way."
Radek Faksa and Ryan Suter also scored in the third period, and Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou each had two assists for the Blues (2-0-0). Joel Hofer made 25 saves.
"Considering how we played in the first, I thought we had played pretty clinical," St. Louis coach Drew Bannister said. "There were a lot of great things. We got away from forechecking and playing direct. Then in the third we went back to what worked well for us in the first."
Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Blackwood made 35 saves for the Sharks (0-1-0).
"Thought [Celebrini] was really good," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "Obviously, points are one thing. [There are] some things he needs to learn without the puck, him and [Will Smith], but I thought they were both solid in their debuts."
Celebrini, who was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 7:01 of the first period. He attempted to send a spinning backhand pass to William Eklund in the slot, but the puck deflected in off the skate of Blues defenseman Matthew Kessel.
"Eklund [told me I scored]. I was like, 'Nice goal,' and he was just like, 'I didn't score either,'" Celebrini said. "I thought he was just super excited that he scored, but I guess he was happy for me.
“I think just the whole process going into it, all my teammates and going through it with 'Smitty' was really cool. Just all of those memories, those plays, first shift, all that. The warmup, rookie lap. I tried to soak up as much as I could.”
Pavel Buchnevich tied it 1-1 at 8:51 of the first. His return pass for Kyrou on a 2-on-1 deflected five-hole off Sharks defenseman Jan Rutta.
Toffoli put the Sharks back in front 2-1 at 17:14. Celebrini got the rebound of Rutta's shot off the end boards, spun and sent a pass back out front to Toffoli, who buried a one-timer from the edge of the right circle.
“He did what everybody expected him to do,” Toffoli said. “He made some really good plays. I think at the end of the day, he’s obviously got to be pumped personally for himself, but he wants to win. He’s like everybody else in here.”
Fabian Zetterlund made it 3-1 at 8:26 of the second period, tapping in a backdoor pass from Mikael Granlund for a power-play goal.
Barclay Goodrow pushed the lead to 4-1 with a short-handed goal at 17:37.
Faksa made it 4-2 at 2:54 of the third period. He curled the puck out from behind the net and stuffed a shot past Blackwood at the right post.
"Just keep it simple. Good forecheck, take the puck to the net," Faksa said. "The goalie gave up lots of rebounds, so we took the puck to the net. I saw I had a short 2-on-1, so I just took it to the net and it went in. We had a feeling after that goal that we could do it."
Suter cut it to 4-3 at 6:11, scoring blocker side from the high slot after Henry Thrun turned the puck over along the right boards.
"You have to give the guys credit. They showed resilience as a group," Bannister said. "We showed it in Seattle (a 3-2 win on Tuesday), but tonight was a big test for us. We were on our heels a bit in the second, but we were able to settle things down."
NOTES: Celebrini's goal at 7:01 was the second-fastest in NHL history by a player selected with the No. 1 pick. Only Mario Lemieux scored his first goal faster in his debut (2:59 on Oct. 11, 1984). ... Bannister said forward Alexandre Texier, who did not play, is day to day with an upper-body injury.