SJSharks Gaming Signs NHL 24 Pro Esports Team

SJSharks Gaming has excitedly added six new pro gamers to the squad. The newly signed NHL 24 esports team will feature in gaming-related digital content and compete in cash-prize competitions over the course of the next nine months. The talented team is no stranger to success, having previously operated as the independent team Legacy, where they secured an impressive 2nd place finish in the Washington Capitals-operated Caps Gaming Showcase NHL 23 esports event this previous Spring.

The team includes some notable names. Christo Vasilakos (@Wrxsto), previously held a role as Brand Ambassador of FLA Panthers Gaming (@FlaPanthersGame), has not only featured prominently in promotional content for both the Florida Panthers and the NHL but has also competed in the NHL 23 World Championship Esports event. Joining him are teammates Matthew Di Iorio (@McNiips), Zach Reid (@Reidxrs), Nikolas “Boogie” Kritikos, Dimitri “Dimitri x 91” Matsoukas, and William “Hxdman” Tanguay. Vasilakos, Di lorio, Kritikos, and Tanguay all reside in Quebec, while Matsoukas and Reid are just nearby in Ontario.

Di Iorio, speaking on behalf of the team, expressed his excitement about the partnership with SJSharks Gaming and the San Jose Sharks this season as their NHL 24 Pro Esports Team. "We see SJSharks Gaming and the Sharks as leaders across social media and the esports space," he stated. "We not only bring a competitive edge to events like the Caps Gaming Showcase but also infuse our content with humor and quirky hockey-themed sketches. Plus, given our proximity to each other, our content has a distinct 'gaming house' vibe, which has been fun to produce for platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Our goal is to have the content connect with gamers and fans of esports and possibly inspire more creators and competitors in this space to pursue their passion."

SJSharks Gaming & Esports Coordinator Aaron Fesh (@AaronFesh) also chimed in, sharing his enthusiasm for the team's future. "This team perfectly embodies the vision of SJSharks Gaming. We are committed to producing engaging video gaming content that resonates with an audience who craves entertaining and informative gaming content. And now, with this talented team, we are positioning ourselves to be a formidable presence in NHL24 esports events. These guys bring both humor and a strong competitive spirit to the table. The future looks incredibly promising for SJSharks Gaming!"

For all the latest updates and entertaining content from the SJSharks Gaming squad, make sure to follow on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and X.