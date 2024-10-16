SJSharks Gaming Pacific Cup NHL 25 competition returns

SJSharks Gaming is bringing the bag. Compete with your friends in the EA Sports NHL 25 EASHL team game mode for the Pacific Cup and a share of the $6,000 playoff prize pool. This competition features 6v6 crossplay between Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles so all your friends can squad up and compete together!

Teams can play in the all-new Elite Buy-In Skill Division. For a $200 registration fee, teams can compete in an in-season tournament for an exclusive community-driven prize pool. The Elite Buy-In Skill Division automatically feeds into the Pacific Cup playoff where teams will compete for the $6,000 Main Stage playoff prize pool provided by SJSharks Gaming.

Teams can also choose to compete for free in the Main Stage skill division without an in-season prize, with Pacific Cup playoff spots up for grabs. First-time teams can also choose to compete for free towards prize apparel in the Contender's Skill Division, a lower-skill division intended to introduce new players to EA Sports NHL Esports.

"We continue to push the envelope in the Esports space," says Aaron Fesh, Gaming & Esports Coordinator of SJSharks Gaming. "Esports competitions like the Pacific Cup are a key component of our vision, bringing together thousands via the SJSharks Gaming brand and the power of video gaming. By introducing real-money buy-ins, we are upping the stakes for our most dedicated players while providing a fun and engaging competitive offering for all through our various skill divisions and live broadcasts."

Eligible participants include gamers using Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles who reside in the United States and Canada. Legal participation requires team owners to be 18 years or older to fulfill prize requirements. Gamers under the age of 18 may participate in the tournament with parental consent. All participants must agree to be bound by the Official Rules of the tournament.

Ready to win it all? Register today at sjsharks.com/pacificcup.