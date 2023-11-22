SJSharks Gaming Night Set for Saturday, November 25 

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) will host SJSharks Gaming Night on Saturday, November 25 at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) when the Sharks host the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. All fans attending the game are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite video game characters and will receive free Tech Tattoos upon entering the arena. Tickets to SJSharks Gaming Night can be purchased HERE.

As part of the Gaming Night celebration, fans will be treated to an array of video game-themed activities and activations throughout the evening including an enhanced gameday presentation that will include gaming-inspired videoboard graphics and sounds. Sharks players will take the ice to an 8-bit version of their usual entrance song, Metallica’s Seek & Destroy. Goal songs will also be played in an 8-bit format.

For fans, FREE arcade games will be located throughout the SAP Center Concourse. Game titles include Mario Bros., Atari’s Pong, and Space Invaders. Additionally, a professional Just Dance team will be located at the Hop Valley Bar above the South Entrance with their Just Dance 2024 game available for fans to play alongside a professional dance crew.

SJSharks Gaming Merchandise will be available for purchase at the Sharks Merchandise store located near the South Entrance at SAP Center and Gaming-themed food and drinks including alcoholic cocktails will be available for purchase throughout SAP Center.

SJSharks Gaming is a platform for gamers of all backgrounds to showcase their skills, engage with their peers, and enjoy the thrill of interactive and relevant video game entertainment within AND beyond the EA NHL video game on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. SJSharks Gaming features an NHL 24 Pro Team, a cast of Brand Ambassador gaming content creators, Esports competitions like Pacific Cup Presented by WD_BLACK, and more.

For more information about SJSharks Gaming Night, check out the Sharks website at www.nhl.com/sharks/tickets/promotions