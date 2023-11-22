News Feed

Game Preview: Sharks at Kraken 

San Jose Sharks Vancouver Canucks game recap November 20

Hughes, Canucks get back on track with win against Sharks
Game Preview: Sharks at Canucks

Next Wave Report: November 17

St. Louis Blues San Jose Sharks game recap November 16

Kahkonen makes 44 saves, Sharks cruise past Blues to end 3-game skid
Sharks Dubbed Good Morning Football's Hockey Team

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Blues

Florida Panthers San Jose Sharks game recap November 14

Panthers pull away in 3rd, top Sharks for 5th straight win
San Jose Sharks, Forward Luke Kunin Collaborate on the Luke Kunin T1D Fund Merchandise Collection

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Panthers

Game Preview: Sharks at Ducks

San Jose Sharks Vegas Golden Knights game recap November 10

Hill makes 20 saves, Golden Knights blank Sharks
Game Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights

Edmonton Oilers San Jose Sharks game recap November 9

Blackwood makes 39 saves, Sharks hold off Oilers
NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Patrick Marleau Inducted into San Jose Sports Hall of Fame

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Oilers 

AHL notebook 10 players to watch in Western Conference

AHL notebook: 10 skater prospects to watch in Western Conference

SJSharks Gaming Night Set for Saturday, November 25 

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) will host SJSharks Gaming Night on Saturday, November 25 at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) when the Sharks host the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. All fans attending the game are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite video game characters and will receive free Tech Tattoos upon entering the arena. Tickets to SJSharks Gaming Night can be purchased HERE.

As part of the Gaming Night celebration, fans will be treated to an array of video game-themed activities and activations throughout the evening including an enhanced gameday presentation that will include gaming-inspired videoboard graphics and sounds. Sharks players will take the ice to an 8-bit version of their usual entrance song, Metallica’s Seek & Destroy. Goal songs will also be played in an 8-bit format.

For fans, FREE arcade games will be located throughout the SAP Center Concourse. Game titles include Mario Bros., Atari’s Pong, and Space Invaders. Additionally, a professional Just Dance team will be located at the Hop Valley Bar above the South Entrance with their Just Dance 2024 game available for fans to play alongside a professional dance crew.

SJSharks Gaming Merchandise will be available for purchase at the Sharks Merchandise store located near the South Entrance at SAP Center and Gaming-themed food and drinks including alcoholic cocktails will be available for purchase throughout SAP Center.

SJSharks Gaming is a platform for gamers of all backgrounds to showcase their skills, engage with their peers, and enjoy the thrill of interactive and relevant video game entertainment within AND beyond the EA NHL video game on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. SJSharks Gaming features an NHL 24 Pro Team, a cast of Brand Ambassador gaming content creators, Esports competitions like Pacific Cup Presented by WD_BLACK, and more.

For more information about SJSharks Gaming Night, check out the Sharks website at www.nhl.com/sharks/tickets/promotions