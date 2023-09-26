Sharks Update Training Camp Roster

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players have been returned to their junior clubs:
Mason Beaupit – G (Wenatchee Wild, WHL)
Luca Cagnoni – D (Portland Winterhawks, WHL)
Jake Furlong – D (Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL)
The following players have been assigned to the training camp of the San Jose Barracuda (AHL):
Ethan Frisch – D
Roman Kinal – D
Connor MacEachern – F
Bradley Marek – F
Anthony Vincent – F
Beck Warm – G
The following ATO players have been returned to their clubs:
Felix Gagnon – F (Baie-Comeau, QMJHL)
The Sharks training camp now stands at 54 players (33 forwards, 16 defensemen, 5 goalies). An updated roster can be found here.