Sharks Update Training Camp Roster

General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players have been returned to their junior clubs:

Mason Beaupit – G (Wenatchee Wild, WHL)

Luca Cagnoni – D (Portland Winterhawks, WHL)

Jake Furlong – D (Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL)

The following players have been assigned to the training camp of the San Jose Barracuda (AHL):

Ethan Frisch – D

Roman Kinal – D

Connor MacEachern – F

Bradley Marek – F

Anthony Vincent – F

Beck Warm – G

The following ATO players have been returned to their clubs:

Felix Gagnon – F (Baie-Comeau, QMJHL)

The Sharks training camp now stands at 54 players (33 forwards, 16 defensemen, 5 goalies). An updated roster can be found here.