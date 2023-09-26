Sharks Update Training Camp Roster

News Feed

WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Ducks Preseason 

WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Ducks Preseason 
Sharks Announce Collaboration with Bay FC - Giveaway Night Scheduled for Saturday, January 6

Sharks Announce Collaboration with Bay FC - Giveaway Night Scheduled for Saturday, January 6
Preseason Game 1 Preview: Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Preseason Game 1 Preview: Sharks vs. Golden Knights
SAN JOSE SHARKS AND SAN JOSE BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE “SHARKS AROUND THE BAY” TOUR!

San Jose Sharks And San Jose Barracuda Announce “Sharks Around The Bay” Tour!
Sharks Set to Open Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 21

Sharks Set to Open Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 21
San Jose Sharks Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 Season

San Jose Sharks Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 Season
Sharks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster

Sharks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster
San Jose Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff

San Jose Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff
Luke Kunin Coaches at Type 1 Timer Hockey Camp for Diabetic Patients

Luke Kunin Coaches at Type 1 Timer Hockey Camp for Diabetic Patients
Sharks Acquire 2024 Pick, Three Players From Pittsburgh in Karlsson Trade

Sharks Acquire 2024 Pick, Three Players From Pittsburgh in Karlsson Trade
Meet the Scouts: Stephane LeBlanc

Meet the Scouts: Stephane LeBlanc
Oceans Unknown: Reese Laubach

Oceans Unknown: Reese Laubach
Sharks Renew Affiliation Agreement with Wichita Thunder of the ECHL

Sharks Renew Affiliation Agreement with Wichita Thunder of the ECHL
San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Kasper Halttunen

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Kasper Halttunen
Gill's First Year as a Sharks Pup

Gill's First Year as a Sharks Pup
Oceans Unknown: Ethan Cardwell

Oceans Unknown: Ethan Cardwell
San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Filip Zadina

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Filip Zadina
Improved Size in Sharks' Prospect Pool on Display at Development Camp

Improved Size in Sharks' Prospect Pool on Display at Development Camp

Sharks Update Training Camp Roster

Training Camp Roster Reduced by 10 Players

image 1 SJS

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players have been returned to their junior clubs:

Mason Beaupit – G (Wenatchee Wild, WHL)

Luca Cagnoni – D (Portland Winterhawks, WHL)

Jake Furlong – D (Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL)

The following players have been assigned to the training camp of the San Jose Barracuda (AHL):

Ethan Frisch – D

Roman Kinal – D

Connor MacEachern – F

Bradley Marek – F

Anthony Vincent – F

Beck Warm – G

The following ATO players have been returned to their clubs:

Felix Gagnon – F (Baie-Comeau, QMJHL)

The Sharks training camp now stands at 54 players (33 forwards, 16 defensemen, 5 goalies). An updated roster can be found here.