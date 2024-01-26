Earlier this evening, the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) unveiled the team’s newest look. At an exclusive Sharks365 member event at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) featuring President Jonathan Becher, General Manager Mike Grier, Director of Player Development Todd Marchant, and Radio Play-By-Play Announcer Dan Rusanowsky, Sharks captain Logan Couture and teammates Kaapo Kahkonen and Nico Sturm skated onto the SAP Center ice revealing the team’s new Cali Fin uniform.
Sharks unveil new Cali Fin uniforms
Sharks to debut Cali Fin look at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday, February 17 vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets and will wear the uniform at all home games throughout February and March.
The Sharks Cali Fin look represents a new appearance for the franchise and features several new and unique style elements combined with familiar details from previous looks that have been popular with players and fans alike.
- The Cali Fin uniform features a black base color which is highly desired by both players and fans.
- The jersey uses the Evolve Fin, a re-imagined, modern representation of a symbol popular since the inception of the franchise, as the jersey’s primary crest, making this the first time in franchise history that the iconic Shark head does not appear as the jersey crest (non-Reverse Retro).
- The uniform features a striping pattern consistent with the team’s current primary jerseys.
- The franchise strived to find ways to make the jersey meaningful to the larger Bay Area community, in particular honoring the heritage of Northern California. One symbol of Hispanic heritage and influence in the region are yarn-dyed textiles. The unique technique and striping patterns used to produce serapes and other items has a long history and still has a place in California apparel and surf culture. As a nod to this influence in the community, the team incorporated a teal yarn-dye-esque pattern on the sleeves and at the bottom of the jersey.
- The re-imagined popular Northern California Shark-fin shoulder patches, which were revised from the 2015 Stadium Series patch, is a salute to Sharks fans and supporters throughout the region.
- A shark tooth pattern has been incorporated into the neckline to stand out and to give the design a more aggressive look. This is also a stick tap to the fan’s “Chomp” tradition.
- The uniform incorporates a Sharks custom font for numbers and letters that was first introduced with the 2022-23 primary jerseys.
- The Cali Fin uniform will re-introduce past elements to the team’s uniform including black helmets, black pants with striping to match the jersey, black gloves, and black socks with a matching yarn-dye-esque pattern.
“For third jerseys, our approach is to introduce new designs or elements that may be more unconventional to balance the more traditional primary home and away jersey,” said Doug Bentz, Chief Marketing Officer for the San Jose Sharks. “With the Cali Fin uniforms, we had two primary design goals to achieve. First, we wanted the uniform to be consistent with our organizational goals, our brand, and recent uniforms by looking forward to the future of the organization while simultaneously honoring our past. Secondly, to design a jersey for the ice, the street, and the community – one that would connect with our most tenured fans, attract new audiences to Sharks hockey, and relate with the Bay Area culture. We are proud of the final result and feel we accomplished our goals with the Cali Fin uniform.”
The Cali Fin design was a collaborative approach between the Sharks, the National Hockey League, and adidas to align hockey, brand, and merchandise perspectives. This is the fifth generation of third jersey worn by the Sharks, with the latest being the Stealth jersey which was worn from 2018-2022.
For fans who have the Sharks + SAP Center mobile app presented by Western Digital), open this experience to see even more details and features of the Cali Fin jersey and line of merchandise.
The Sharks will debut the new Cali Fin look at SAP Center on Saturday, February 17 vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets and will wear the uniform at all home games throughout February and March. In total, the Sharks will wear their Cali Fin uniforms 11 times this season:
- Saturday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
- Monday, February 19 at 1 p.m. vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- Saturday, February 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Nashville Predators
- Tuesday, February 27 at 7:30 p.m. vs. New Jersey Devils
- Thursday, February 29 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Anaheim Ducks
- Tuesday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Dallas Stars
- Thursday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. vs. New York Islanders
- Saturday, March 9 at 4 p.m. vs. Ottawa Senators
- Thursday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- Tuesday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Dallas Stars
All Sharks Cali Fin jerseys are available now for purchase at sharksproshop.com and at all Sharks Pro Shop locations including SAP Center at San Jose, Sharks Ice at San Jose (@s4a_ice), Sharks Ice at Fremont, and the Oakland Ice Center (@OICSharksIce) as well as on NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca. The Cali Fin merchandise collection, which includes additional merchandise using the new third jersey mark and style, is also available now at sharksproshop.com and will be available at all Sharks Pro Shop locations starting January 26.