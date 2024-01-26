Sharks unveil new Cali Fin uniforms

“For third jerseys, our approach is to introduce new designs or elements that may be more unconventional to balance the more traditional primary home and away jersey,” said Doug Bentz, Chief Marketing Officer for the San Jose Sharks. “With the Cali Fin uniforms, we had two primary design goals to achieve. First, we wanted the uniform to be consistent with our organizational goals, our brand, and recent uniforms by looking forward to the future of the organization while simultaneously honoring our past. Secondly, to design a jersey for the ice, the street, and the community – one that would connect with our most tenured fans, attract new audiences to Sharks hockey, and relate with the Bay Area culture. We are proud of the final result and feel we accomplished our goals with the Cali Fin uniform.”

The Cali Fin design was a collaborative approach between the Sharks, the National Hockey League, and adidas to align hockey, brand, and merchandise perspectives. This is the fifth generation of third jersey worn by the Sharks, with the latest being the Stealth jersey which was worn from 2018-2022.

For fans who have the Sharks + SAP Center mobile app presented by Western Digital), open this experience to see even more details and features of the Cali Fin jersey and line of merchandise.

The Sharks will debut the new Cali Fin look at SAP Center on Saturday, February 17 vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets and will wear the uniform at all home games throughout February and March. In total, the Sharks will wear their Cali Fin uniforms 11 times this season:

Saturday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Monday, February 19 at 1 p.m. vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Saturday, February 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Nashville Predators

Tuesday, February 27 at 7:30 p.m. vs. New Jersey Devils

Thursday, February 29 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Anaheim Ducks

Tuesday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Dallas Stars

Thursday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. vs. New York Islanders

Saturday, March 9 at 4 p.m. vs. Ottawa Senators

Thursday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Tuesday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Dallas Stars

All Sharks Cali Fin jerseys are available now for purchase at sharksproshop.com and at all Sharks Pro Shop locations including SAP Center at San Jose, Sharks Ice at San Jose (@s4a_ice), Sharks Ice at Fremont, and the Oakland Ice Center (@OICSharksIce) as well as on NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca. The Cali Fin merchandise collection, which includes additional merchandise using the new third jersey mark and style, is also available now at sharksproshop.com and will be available at all Sharks Pro Shop locations starting January 26.