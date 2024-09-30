Sharks trim Training Camp roster

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced that the following players have been reassigned to the training camp of the San Jose Barracuda:
FORWARDS:
Filip Bystedt
Brandon Coe
Kasper Halttunen
Tristen Robins
DEFENSEMEN:
Ethan Frisch
Jake Furlong
GOALTENDERS:
Gabriel Carriere
Georgi Romanov
The following players will be placed on waivers today for intent to be reassigned to the Barracuda’s training camp:
Justin Bailey
Jimmy Schuldt
The following player was returned to his junior club today:
Quentin Musty – Sudbury Wolves, OHL
The Sharks training camp now stands at 38 players (23 forwards, 12 defensemen, 3 goalies). An updated roster can be found here.