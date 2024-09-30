Sharks trim Training Camp roster

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced that the following players have been reassigned to the training camp of the San Jose Barracuda:

FORWARDS:

Filip Bystedt

Brandon Coe

Kasper Halttunen

Tristen Robins

DEFENSEMEN:

Ethan Frisch

Jake Furlong

GOALTENDERS:

Gabriel Carriere

Georgi Romanov

The following players will be placed on waivers today for intent to be reassigned to the Barracuda’s training camp:

Justin Bailey

Jimmy Schuldt

The following player was returned to his junior club today:

Quentin Musty – Sudbury Wolves, OHL

The Sharks training camp now stands at 38 players (23 forwards, 12 defensemen, 3 goalies). An updated roster can be found here.