Sharks to host third annual Grateful Dead night on Wednesday, April 1 at 7 p.m. 

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) are proud to host the third annual “Grateful Dead Night” at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) on Wednesday, April 1 when the Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m.

This season, two Grateful Dead ticket options are available – a VIP ticket that includes a limited-edition hoodie and tie-dye hat or a standard package which includes a Grateful Dead baseball cap. A limited number of ticket packages to Grateful Dead Night are on-sale now and can be purchased by clicking here: Grateful Dead Night. Note - Tickets must be purchased through this specific link to get the hoodie and ball cap – tickets purchased from other outlets will not qualify for this promotion. For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact Kristen Reed at [email protected].

As part of the Grateful Dead Night festivities, fans will be treated to a pregame concert by Aardvark (@aardvarktheband), a Grateful Dead tribute band from Redwood City, Calif. The concert will take place at the SAP Center South Bar located on the concourse level above SAP Center’s South Entrance before the game. The band will also play in the arena bowl during 1st and 2nd intermissions.

For all things Grateful Dead, please visit www.Dead.net.