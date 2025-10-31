Sharks to host ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ Night presented by Kaiser Permanente on Sunday, November 2

On Sunday, November 2, the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) will host Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Kaiser Permanente when the team faces the Detroit Red Wings at 5 p.m. at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter). Every fan in attendance will receive a lavender scarf to participate in a special in-game moment honoring those who have battled or defeated cancer. Throughout November, the Sharks Foundation (@sjscommunity) will contribute more than $50,000 in financial resources and experiences to local pediatric cancer organizations as part of its monthlong Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Kaiser Permanente will feature several meaningful recognitions throughout the evening:

Located at the North Entrance, Gift of Life will be swabbing fans for a blood stem and bone marrow registry that cures blood cancer and inherited immune disorders. Friendship Bracelet Making: Fans will have the opportunity to make Hockey Fights Cancer themed friendship bracelet

Throughout the game, fans will notice lavender accents across SAP Center – the official color of the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. Sharks corporate partners will transform their dasher board logos to lavender, while coaches and broadcasters will wear Hockey Fights Cancer pins. The Coca-Cola Tank Patrol, Ice Teams, and S.J. Sharkie will also feature lavender elements in their game day attire.

Fans can further support the cause by enjoying special themed offerings, including a Hockey Fights Cancer Draft Goalie cocktail. Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise will be available for purchase at the Sharks Store, and Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys can be found online through the Sharks Pro Shop (@sjsharksproshop).