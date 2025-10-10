Sharks to host 9th annual Los Tiburones Night on Saturday, October 18 at SAP Center at San Jose

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) are proud to host the 9th annual Los Tiburones game, a celebration of the team’s commitment to the Bay Area’s vibrant Hispanic community, on Saturday, October 18 when the Sharks host the Pittsburgh Penguins at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter) at 7 p.m. Tickets to Los Tiburones night are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Through years of intentional engagement and authentic connection, the Sharks have created a more inclusive hockey experience, welcoming both longtime fans and first-time attendees to the Shark Tank for an unforgettable evening of culture, community, and hockey. The Los Tiburones game will feature a wide range of activations designed in collaboration with Hispanic artists, performers, businesses, and partners throughout the Bay Area including:

GAME DAY HIGHLIGHTS

Los Tiburones Social Launch – The Sharks will make their first major push on their new Spanish-language Los Tiburones social media channels (Instagram, Facebook), offering year-round content and engagement.

Specialty Concessions – Fans will enjoy food and drinks served in Los Tiburones specialty logo cups, while highlighting local Hispanic-owned concession partners including Arteagas Market , El Halal Amigos , and San Jose Street Cart .

Merchandise – Exclusive Los Tiburones merchandise, including hats, shirts, and pucks, will be available at the Sharks Pro Shop.

Arena Giveaway – Every fan in attendance will receive a limited-edition Los Tiburones hockey shirsey, designed by local Latina artist Ruby Bloo .

Fans will experience Los Tiburones branding throughout SAP Center, including scoreboard graphics, merchandise, and specialty logos that reflect the vibrancy of the celebration.

CULTURAL PERFORMANCES & ENTERTAINMENT

Pregame Performances – Traditional Ballet Folklórico Los Lupeños youth group will take the stage at the South Bar, and Mariachi Cristalino will perform live on the concourse.

In-Game Entertainment – Latino College Prep Academy Aztec Dancers will perform during intermission, DJ DULCE will bring high-energy music as guest DJ, and television personality Ruby Lopez will join as in-game co-host.

Special Guests – A guest LatinX PA announcer and anthem performer (to be announced) will bring authentic voices to the game presentation.

COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIPS & RECOGNITION

Jersey Auction – Specialty jersey auction will benefit the Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley and run from October 17 at noon through October 19 at noon. Fans can view the jerseys online at https://sharksjerseys.givesmart.com.

Educational Activities – The Mexican Heritage Plaza will host interactive activities on the concourse.

– The will host interactive activities on the concourse. Employee Recognition – Hispanic Sharks employees will be celebrated on the in-game video board and highlighted via the Sharks LinkedIn.

BROADCAST & PROMOTION

Spanish-Language Broadcast – As in previous years, there will be a Spanish language audio play-by-play broadcast available of the game. The broadcast can be found on the Sharks Audio Network via the Sharks+SAP Center app and via the SAP audio function on NBC Sports California's television broadcast.

Media Partnerships – In partnership with Telemundo and Univision, the Sharks will amplify the Los Tiburones game across the Bay Area with targeted promotions and coverage.

“The Sharks are honored to celebrate the Bay Area’s Hispanic community with the 9th Annual Los Tiburones game,” said Vice President, People & Culture, Liz Mireles. “This is about more than a single game, it’s about building authentic, lasting connections with our fans through culture, tradition, and year-round engagement.”

Tickets for the Sharks Los Tiburones game are available now at sjsharks.com.