Sharks to Host 7th Annual Los Tiburones Night Presented by Milagro Tequila

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) have announced plans for its 7th annual Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila, a night for the Sharks organization to celebrate Hispanic heritage and the diverse culture of the Bay Area. Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila will take place on Saturday, October 14 at 7 p.m. when the Sharks host the Colorado Avalanche at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter).

Every fan in attendance at Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila will receive a free luchador-inspired goalie mask. Masks play a significant role in the identity of professional wrestlers, called luchadores, in Mexico which inspired the concept behind the Sharks goalie mask giveaway. The mask is designed by local artist Luis Guardado through Local Color) (@LocalColorSJ), a woman-powered non-profit rooted in San Jose whose mission is to build equitable pathways for creatives to thrive. Tickets to Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila are available for purchase by clicking the link HERE.

Festivities on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila will include pregame music and the Star-Spangled Banner being performed by Mariachi Tequila de San Jose (@mariachitequiladesj), a local mariachi band. On the concourse, activations will include arts and crafts with the Mexican Heritage Plaza and a specially designed mural backdrop located at the Hop Valley Bar above the South Entrance for fan photo opportunities. Intermission entertainment will include on-ice performances by the Grupo Folklorico Los Laureles (@laureles_folklorico).