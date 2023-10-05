News Feed

San Jose Sharks Sign Defenseman Jake Furlong

San Jose Sharks Sign Defenseman Jake Furlong
Preseason Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kings

Preseason Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kings
San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Quentin Musty

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Quentin Musty
Sharks Update Training Camp Roster

Sharks Update Training Camp Roster
Game Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights Preseason

Game Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights Preseason
San Jose Sharks Claim Defenseman Ty Emberson

San Jose Sharks Claim Defenseman Ty Emberson
WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Kings Preseason

WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Kings Preseason
Sharks 2023-2024 Opening Night Festivities Information

Sharks 2023-2024 Opening Night Festivities Information
WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Ducks Preseason 

WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Ducks Preseason 
Sharks Announce Collaboration with Bay FC

Sharks Announce Collaboration with Bay FC
Preseason Game 1 Preview: Sharks vs. Golden Knights

Preseason Game 1 Preview: Sharks vs. Golden Knights
SAN JOSE SHARKS AND SAN JOSE BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE “SHARKS AROUND THE BAY” TOUR!

San Jose Sharks And San Jose Barracuda Announce “Sharks Around The Bay” Tour!
Sharks Set to Open Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 21

Sharks Set to Open Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 21
San Jose Sharks Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 Season

San Jose Sharks Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 Season
Sharks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster

Sharks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster
San Jose Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff

San Jose Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff
Luke Kunin Coaches at Type 1 Timer Hockey Camp for Diabetic Patients

Luke Kunin Coaches at Type 1 Timer Hockey Camp for Diabetic Patients
Sharks Acquire 2024 Pick, Three Players From Pittsburgh in Karlsson Trade

Sharks Acquire 2024 Pick, Three Players From Pittsburgh in Karlsson Trade

Sharks to Host 7th Annual Los Tiburones Night Presented by Milagro Tequila

Sharks to Celebrate Bay Area's Hispanic and Latin American Cultures at SAP Center on Oct. 14

SJS_23-24_PromoGiveaway-LosTibs_1200x628

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) have announced plans for its 7th annual Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila, a night for the Sharks organization to celebrate Hispanic heritage and the diverse culture of the Bay Area. Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila will take place on Saturday, October 14 at 7 p.m. when the Sharks host the Colorado Avalanche at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter).

Every fan in attendance at Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila will receive a free luchador-inspired goalie mask. Masks play a significant role in the identity of professional wrestlers, called luchadores, in Mexico which inspired the concept behind the Sharks goalie mask giveaway. The mask is designed by local artist Luis Guardado through Local Color) (@LocalColorSJ), a woman-powered non-profit rooted in San Jose whose mission is to build equitable pathways for creatives to thrive. Tickets to Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila are available for purchase by clicking the link HERE.

Festivities on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila will include pregame music and the Star-Spangled Banner being performed by Mariachi Tequila de San Jose (@mariachitequiladesj), a local mariachi band. On the concourse, activations will include arts and crafts with the Mexican Heritage Plaza and a specially designed mural backdrop located at the Hop Valley Bar above the South Entrance for fan photo opportunities. Intermission entertainment will include on-ice performances by the Grupo Folklorico Los Laureles (@laureles_folklorico).

20221103_Season_Anaheim_Ducks1383 (1)

Play-by-play of the Sharks-Avalanche game will be broadcast live in Spanish on the Sharks Audio Network and by selecting the SAP function on NBC Sports California’s television broadcast. Bay Area personality Amaury Pi-Gonzalez will call the game from SAP Center. The Sharks Audio Network is available by downloading the free Sharks+SAP Center app, presented by Western Digital.

Los Tiburones authentic specialty jerseys, also designed by Luis Guardado, will be autographed by Sharks players and available for fans to bid on via a charitable auction running from October 14 at 5 p.m. PT through October 16 at 5 p.m. PT. Net proceeds benefit the Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley (@HSFVpage). To view available jerseys and/or participate in the auction, text “SHARKS” to 76278 or visit www.Sharks.Givesmart.com. The Sharks Foundation (@SJSCommunity) will also be selling Los Tiburones-themed Mystery Pucks at their booth outside Section 118 and online while supplies last. Additionally, the first Sharks Foundation Player Card of the 2023-24 series featuring Logan Couture and a custom Los Tiburoness design, will be available for purchase for $10 exclusively at the Foundation Booth for fans in attendance of the game. For more information on these fundraisers, visit SJSharks.com/MysteryPucks.

Untitled design (26)

Food:

  • Pana – Section 111 – El Tiburon – Teal Arepa with shrimp, avocado, and mozzarella cheese
  • Izzy’s Cheesesteaks – Section 126 – Muy Bueno – Cheesesteak with grilled onions, Pico de Gallo, cilantro, crema, and guacamole.
  • El Halal Amigos – Section 217 – Crispy Birria
  • ABVE the Basics - Section 208 – Mexican Pizza – Golden Blend Tortilla, red sauce, refried beans, beef, charred cheese, cotija, pico, crema, and cilantro.

Beverage:

  • Cocktail of the game - “Snowflake” – made with Milagro Tequila, pineapple juice, and Blue Curacao.
  • “Shark-a-rita” – SAP Center classic Margarita Sharks style - made with Milagro Tequila and served in a collectible, souvenir Sharkarita cocktail shaker.

Finally, Los Tiburones-themed merchandise including the Loteria Collection and the Los Tiburones x Luis G collection will be available for purchase in the Sharks Pro Shop at SAP Center, at merchandise stands located throughout SAP Center, and online at sharksproshop.com