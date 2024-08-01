Sharks sign Igor Chernyshov

GettyImages-2159822097 (1)

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Igor Chernyshov to a standard, entry-level contract.

Chernyshov, 18, split the 2023-24 season between Dynamo Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and MHK Dynamo Moscow of the MHL, recording four points (three goals, one assist) in 34 games in the KHL and 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 22 MHL games.

He finished sixth in scoring on MHK Dynamo Moscow despite his limited MHL run on the year and ranked fifth among league U-19 skaters with 1.27 points per game. He registered two of his three KHL goals for the season in a five-game span from Jan. 6-13, lighting the lamp in a 7-1 win over Kunlun Red Star on Jan. 6 and in a 6-1 victory against Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod on Jan. 13.

In the 2022-23 season, Chernyshov served as an alternate captain for MHK Dynamo Moscow and scored at a point-per-game pace with 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists) in 38 games. He scored his first career KHL goal that season, coming Jan. 3, 2023 against CSKA Moscow.

Chernyshov was the ninth ranked international skater in the 2024 NHL Draft, according to the NHL Central Scouting rankings.

The six-foot-three, 203-pound native of Penza, Russia, was selected by San Jose in the 2024 NHL Draft (second round, 33rd overall).

