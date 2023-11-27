Sharks Sign Forward Justin Bailey

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Justin Bailey to a one-year, two-way contract.

Bailey, 28, has 11 points (six goals, five assists) through 16 games with the San Jose Barracuda this season, leading the team in goals and power play goals (three) and tied for second on the club in overall scoring. He opened the campaign with five points (two goals, three assists) in the first three games, including a four-point effort against Rockford on Oct. 14.

Bailey has appeared in 82 career NHL games, registering nine points (five goals, four assists) while splitting time between the Vancouver Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres.

The six-foot-four, 215-pound Buffalo, New York native has appeared in 370 career AHL games, totaling 241 points (136 goals, 105 assists). He was originally selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

In a corresponding move, forward Filip Zadina has been placed on injured reserve.