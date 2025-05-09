Sharks sign defenseman Mattias Hävelid

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed defenseman Mattias Hävelid to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Hävelid, 21, appeared in 19 games with Linköping HC in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) recording one assist and 18 games with Djurgårdens IF in Allsvenskan. Hävelid logged 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) with Djurgårdens and finished the regular season ranked tied for third in assists, fifth in goals, and points among his club’s defensemen. He posted a personal-best three-assist game on Feb. 17 against Mora IK, including helping his team capture the HockeyAllsvenskan Championship, tallying one goal and two assists in 14 postseason games.

In the 2023-24 season, Hävelid played for Linköping across two leagues (SHL and J20). He primarily played for the SHL team, scoring 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 43 games. He finished the regular season ranked tied for fourth in assists, fifth in points, and tied fifth in goals on the club. In postseason action with the junior club, he notched an assist in two games.

Over his career in the SHL, he has appeared in 110 games, recording 19 points (six goals, 13 assists).

Internationally, Hävelid has represented his country of Sweden at the 2024 World Junior Championships, and U-18 World Junior Championship in 2022. He appeared in seven games and tallied one goal and five assists, finishing the tournament second in assists, tied for second in points (6), and tied for third in goals among Sweden U-20 blueliners. He helped his country capture the Silver Medal in 2024. In 2022, he led his team to a Gold Medal, leading the tournament defensemen in goals (4), assists (8), and points (12), and was named a Top-3 Player on the team.

The five-foot-10, 176-pound native of Täby, Sweden, was selected by San Jose in the 2022 NHL Draft (second round, 45th overall).