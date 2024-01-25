Sharks recall defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin from San Jose Barracuda

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin from the San Jose Barracuda in the American Hockey League (AHL). This is his first recall to the Sharks.

Mukhamadullin, 22, has appeared in 39 games for the Barracuda this season, recording 26 points (five goals, 21 assists), and has set AHL career highs in all offensive categories. At the time of his recall, Mukhamadullin ranked tied for second on the team in assists, and fourth in points. Among AHL defensemen, he ranked tied for sixth in assists and 10th in points. He was named Sharks Prospect of the Week on Dec. 27 and in the month of December, recorded at least one point in nine of 11 games (three goals, 10 assists), including a three-point game on Dec. 20 vs. Tucson Roadrunners.

In his AHL career, he has appeared in 51 regular season games, all with the Barracuda, scoring 36 points (six goals, 30 assists) and 24 penalty minutes, along with three postseason games with the Utica Comets.

Prior to North American professional career, he appeared in parts of four seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with Salavat Yulaev Ufa, appearing in 167 career games, and recording 43 points (12 goals, 31 assists). He also played in the MHL, Russia’s major-junior league, recording 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 18 total games, holding a career .72 points-per-game.

Internationally he has represented Team Russia at the 2021 World Junior Championships, appearing in seven games. He also has represented his country at the 2019 U-17 World Hockey Championships, winning a Gold medal, and a 2019 U-18 World Junior Championships Silver medal.

The six-foot-four, 190-pound native of Ufa, Russia was originally selected by New Jersey in the 2020 NHL Draft (first round, 20th overall).