Sharks host Utah for preseason matchup

The Sharks are back for more preseason action after a four-day game break. Tuesday's game is the first time the Sharks will face-off with the Utah Hockey Club.

The Sharks last game was Thursday in Anaheim, where they won, 3-2 in overtime.

Shaping the Roster for the Regular Season

The Sharks roster is coming together after a few updates late last week and yesterday. While preseason games might not count in the standings, they are crucial for shaping the roster and providing young talent with a chance to impress. The Sharks continue to evaluate their lineup, with several spots still up for grabs as they gear up for what promises to be an exciting season.

Sharks roster:

Forwards:

2 Will Smith

11 Luke Kunin

20 Fabian Zetterlund

21 Alex Wennberg

22 Andrew Poturalski

23 Barclay Goodrow

49 Scott Sabourin

51 Collin Graf

56 Ethan Cardwell

71 Macklin Celebrini

72 William Eklund

73 Tyler Toffoli

91 Carl Grundström

Defensemen:

4 Cody Ceci

5 Matt Benning

26 Jack Thompson

38 Mario Ferraro

42 Luca Cagnoni

96 Jake Walman

Goaltenders:

29 Mackenzie Blackwood

41 Vitek Vanecek

How to Tune In

Fans in the Bay Area can watch tonight’s action via a live video stream on sjsharks.com and the Sharks + SAP Center mobile app. For fans tuning in from outside the area, the game will be available on the Sharks Audio Network.