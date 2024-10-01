Sharks host Utah for preseason matchup

The Sharks are back for more preseason action after a four-day game break. Tuesday's game is the first time the Sharks will face-off with the Utah Hockey Club.
The Sharks last game was Thursday in Anaheim, where they won, 3-2 in overtime.
Shaping the Roster for the Regular Season
The Sharks roster is coming together after a few updates late last week and yesterday. While preseason games might not count in the standings, they are crucial for shaping the roster and providing young talent with a chance to impress. The Sharks continue to evaluate their lineup, with several spots still up for grabs as they gear up for what promises to be an exciting season.
Sharks roster:
Forwards:
2 Will Smith
11 Luke Kunin
20 Fabian Zetterlund
21 Alex Wennberg
22 Andrew Poturalski
23 Barclay Goodrow
49 Scott Sabourin
51 Collin Graf
56 Ethan Cardwell
71 Macklin Celebrini
72 William Eklund
73 Tyler Toffoli
91 Carl Grundström
Defensemen:
4 Cody Ceci
5 Matt Benning
26 Jack Thompson
38 Mario Ferraro
42 Luca Cagnoni
96 Jake Walman
Goaltenders:
29 Mackenzie Blackwood
41 Vitek Vanecek
How to Tune In
Fans in the Bay Area can watch tonight’s action via a live video stream on sjsharks.com and the Sharks + SAP Center mobile app. For fans tuning in from outside the area, the game will be available on the Sharks Audio Network.